This year’s Unpacked event is special for several reasons. At the event, Samsung will launch its first foldable smartphone. For the first time, Google’s Android team will share the stage with Samsung, possibly for announcements related to OneUI, Samsung’s Android skin.

Samsung will talk extensively about the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip at the event. The Korean technology giant will also talk about the Galaxy Buds successor named Galaxy Buds +. The Samsung event will take place tomorrow in San Francisco.

This is where Samsung’s “Unpacked” event begins

11 p.m. PT

2 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. United Kingdom

You can view the start time according to your time zone by clicking here.

How can I watch Samsung’s Unpacked event?

Samsung is broadcasting a live stream for the unpacked event. This means that if you have a healthy internet connection, you can follow the event from home. Samsung will stream the event live on its official website.

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds +, we also expect some surprising announcements from Samsung on February 11th. Unfortunately, we have no idea about these surprising announcements, which is actually a good thing and will get everyone to watch the livestream.

