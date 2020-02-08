Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards start on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Oscars start at 8:00 PM ET without a traditional host for the second year in a row. Below we have three reliable options for how cord cutters can stream the award ceremony for free.

Viewers can stream the 2020 Oscars for free via the ABC app

You can stream the 92nd Academy Awards live by visiting the ABC website here or by downloading the ABC app. The app is available on all major streaming platforms, including Roku, Google Play and Apple.

As soon as viewers navigate to the website or download the app, they need a valid login for cable TV. The easiest way to secure login details is to borrow them from a friend or family member. With the ABC app, multiple devices can use the same authentication at the same time.

However, if you don’t know anyone with cable TV, there are several other options to watch the Oscars for free.

Fans can watch the 92nd Academy Awards at Locast for free

Locast is a free streaming service that gives viewers access to live local television stations. It is a non-profit service that broadcasts via the internet. This service is currently only available for 17 cities and their surrounding areas in the United States. You do not need a login from a cable provider to use Locast.

Click here to see if Locast is available in your area. Register for the service by entering a valid e-mail address and creating a password. Then download the Locast app on any mobile device or television. It is available on all streaming platforms, including Roku, Google Play and Apple.

Locast plays advertisements every five to ten minutes. To remove the ads, you can choose to donate to the streaming service. The minimum donation required to remove ads is $ 5 per month. It is a small fee to watch live TV without advertising. When the Oscars are over, viewers can continue to use Locast to watch live broadcasts on other channels.

Can I watch the 2020 Oscars live on Hulu or YouTube for free?

Yes, the 2020 Academy Awards are available live for viewers with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. You can also start a free seven-day trial of Hulu to watch for free. Fans also need a device that supports live TV.

In addition to viewing the award ceremony on Locast or via one of ABC’s streaming services, you can also watch it on YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and PlayStation Vue. All are subscription-based services that include ABC as part of their packages. However, you can start and cancel a free trial period for one of these services after the introductory phase has ended.

Whichever way you choose to watch the 2020 Oscars, make sure you tune ET on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 8:00 PM.

