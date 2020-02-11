Advertisement

President Donald Trump tweeted a clip of Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat to ward off people, titled “Tough guys for Trump!”

The clip shows how David drives and accidentally turns into a biker. They get into a confrontation and the biker asks David to get out of his car. Instead, David puts on his MAGA hat and the biker immediately becomes compassionate and asks David to “just be more careful next time”.

Throughout the episode, David embodies Trump, makes fun of him and calls the hat a “repellent against people”.

David comes up with the idea of ​​wearing the MAGA hat when his friend Jeff Greene, played by Jeff Garlin, says: “I don’t play [golf] with him, he’s a Trump supporter. I would never play with a Trump supporter I see him in town with the hat “Make America Great Again”. I don’t need this crap. It makes me not be around. “

David then uses the hat to get out of lunch, prevent people from sitting next to him in a restaurant, and then avoid confrontation with an angry biker, as seen in the clip.

Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer of Curb Your Enthusiasm, told The Hollywood Reporter: “Larry in the Hat is such a dissonant picture. When you put it on, you realized that in Los Angeles you never had a person in a MAGA- See hat. It’s like spotting a double rainbow of intolerance. “

How you watch, how you curb your enthusiasm

The clip comes from the premiere of season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was originally broadcast on HBO on January 19, 2020. The episode can be streamed online using the following services:

The creator / executive producer Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” speaks on stage during the HBO portion of the Summer Television Critics Association 2017 press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty

When does Curb Your Enthusiasm come?

Curb Your Enthusiasm will air on HBO on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EST. The next episode is the fifth season of season 10, titled “Inadequate Praise,” which airs on February 16.

Season 10 includes guest stars such as Clive Owen, Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Jake Krakowski, Sean Penn, Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Mila Kunis, Ed Begley Jr., Abbi Jacobson, Timothy Olyphant, Vince Vaughn and Nick Kroll.

When did Curb Your Enthusiasm start?

Curb Your Enthusiasm was first broadcast in 1999 as a one-off special. It was so well received that it became a comedy series in 2000 and is now in its tenth season.

