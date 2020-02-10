Advertisement

On the eve of New Hampshire’s primary, President Donald Trump will speak to supporters at an election rally.

Trump’s campaign takes him to Manchester on Monday to attend the event at the SNHU arena (Southern New Hampshire University), where his appearance recorded a record attendance last August.

Receiving tickets for the rally on Monday followed the standard protocol of the Trump campaign. You could register online for up to two tickets per cell phone number, but entry to the arena is subject to availability.

Since access is not guaranteed, fans signed up for the rally on Sunday, according to Manchester TV station WMUR. The doors open at 3 p.m. EST, and Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

If you want to see the rally, but can’t make it into the arena or get a seat in the stadium, you can stream your comments on the President’s YouTube page.

Those who prefer to watch the rally on TV can adjust to C-SPAN 3. In addition to the live feed, C-SPAN 3 will broadcast the rally a second time on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Trump regularly advertises with his viewers as proof of his appeal, and in August campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed that his rally broke a record number of visitors to the SNHU Arena. Jason Perry, the venue’s deputy general manager, confirmed to the New Hampshire Union leader that Trump’s 11,500-person audience surpassed the 11,400-person audience at an Elton John concert in 2001.

Trump again expects hordes of people to turn out to see him speak. On Monday, he tweeted that he hoped the “fake news that never discussed it would talk about the large crowds that are forming for my New Hampshire rally tonight.”

Hope the fake news that never discuss it speaks of the large crowd that is forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. You will not do it!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump Hillsborough County, where Manchester is located, won two tenths of a percentage point, according to Politico. However, he lost the state to Hillary Clinton, 47.6 percent to 47.2 percent.

Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to attend the rally. Ahead of the event, he was asked to announce Trump’s success at a “Cops for Trump” event in Portsmouth, 60 km from Manchester, before votes were cast on Tuesday.

Trump won the New Hampshire GOP area code in 2016 and is expected to win an easy win on Tuesday, as former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld is the only candidate to ask the President for the nomination. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire between Thursday and Sunday showed that Republican primary voters preferred Trump to Weld by 83 percentage points.

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on August 15 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump will be returning to town on Monday, the eve of the state primary school.

Spencer Platt / Getty

