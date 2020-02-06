Advertisement

It wasn’t long before the wild Tom Brady rumors in Nashville were disproved.

After many people had suggested that Brady and his wife were seen during a tour of the Montgomery Bell Academy, it was revealed that the six-time Super Bowl champion was actually in Miami.

However, that revelation did not explain how Brady’s rumors started at all.

It turned out that there was a legitimate reason why the rumors started.

According to WKRN, Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson and his wife, Landyn, were the ones who attended the school.

Hutchinson spent the last year of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

From WKRN:

The New York Post said “Living with Landyn” blogger “Landyn Hutchinson” and her husband, former Titan Steve Hutchinson, were actually the ones touring at the Montgomery Bell Academy.

A lawyer from Nashville said the rumor started after a student was told he could not meet the head of the shooting because he met someone from the Gallery of Honor.

I mean, I don’t really see the parable.

It seems that the Titans will be rolling with Ryan Tannehill next season as their quarterback (awaiting a franchise tag or extension).

It seems that the Brady / Mike Vrabel reunion may never come about.

Featured image via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sport

