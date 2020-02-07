Advertisement

Valentine’s Day is coming, making raising romance a higher priority in our to-do lists. If your love life feels old and you are planning to change the vibes, you may be lucky – because Venus, planet of love and romance, is making some big moves this week. The planet of pleasure will enter bold and brutal Aries on February 7 and drive through the territory of this fire sign until March 4. There is no doubt that Venus in Aries will affect the love life of every sign – and you may want to grab it, because it’s likely to be a wild ride.

In the past month, when Venus was in Pisces, we felt a romantic mist fall over our love lives, turning us all into walking, talking emojis. But Venus in Aries zaps us out of that dreamy fantasy and brings the heat. Bold, impulsive and quirky, the energy of Aries will assume a leading attitude for the love life of all signs. We will focus on ways to prioritize our own pleasure and be more dominant in asking what we want.

Although all signs can expect a month of action, Venus is considered to be at a disadvantage when it is in Aries, which means that it is difficult to express its softer and romantic qualities. “In astrology, Venus … is a great combination of energy for fun, informal dating and one-night stands, (but) it’s not the best for romance and long-term commitment, “says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com.

Advertisement

We will all feel the shift in our love lives during this transition, but it will affect every constellation differently. This is what you can expect.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

Expect things to become steamy, Aries. “Venus in your plate is ready to bring you a lot of energy and make you a hot commodity, and it will also give you a month full of opportunities to experience all kinds of fun,” says Montúfar. “Leave a lot of free time in your diary – you never know who you meet.”

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

Venus is the natural ruler of your sign, Taurus – but the impulsive energy that it brings into Aries is not your style, so you can fall a little out of tune when it comes to love. “In your twelfth solar house, Venus is in a kind of ‘winter sleep’,” says Montúfar. “But don’t worry. Once she comes to your plate after she’s in Aries, all kinds of gifts will come up to you – and that’s extremely exciting!”

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your social life is booming this month, Gemini, and you will probably come in contact with a potential new romantic partner through your circle of friends. “If you eventually make a deeper connection, keep in mind that it can have a strong atmosphere of ‘friends with benefits’,” says Montúfar. As long as you keep communication channels open, this can be the fun way you needed this season.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your working life is central this month, Cancer – but that can really be good for your love life. “Whether you are looking for a new performance or a full-time permanent job, Venus in your tenth house for solar energy can give you an aura of responsibility and authority to attract exactly that,” says Montúfar. Keep your eyes open and your heart open, whether you are in work mode or not.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

You have an itch to try something new this month, Leo – in love and different! “Venus in Aries is the perfect time to broaden your horizons and explore new and exciting kitchens, scenes and people,” says Montúfar. “If you feel burned out, it’s also a good time to take a break and enjoy life.” Call things back at work and make time for nice dates to discover exotic restaurants or interesting museum exhibitions that will satisfy your desire for new things.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Get ready, Virgo, because this month your love life can rise to an intense level very quickly. “If you want a transforming and deep connection with a new or existing partner, Venus in Aries now makes that kind of intimacy possible,” says Montúfar. “But that’s not all: Venus also rules money, so maybe she has a nice surprise in store for you too!”

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your ruling planet Venus illuminates the area of ​​your diagram that rules this month on partnerships, and it will inspire you to be more direct, open and honest about your feelings in your romantic relationships – and this will be useful if you are dating around or in something dedicated! Embrace Aries’ bold and confident energy and you will certainly see the results you desire.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

Opportunities to find love and success are growing for you this month. “You get an extra boost in terms of your career or new job opportunities,” says astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com. “You could become interested in a colleague or someone you meet through work, directly or indirectly.” If you meet someone in your field or on a similar career path this month, take a chance!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

Get ready to brighten up your love life, Sag, because your romantic prediction is looking very exciting this month, full of tons of opportunities in the dating and social scene. “Venus in Aries falls into your fifth house of love – so if you look, you are more likely to meet someone today,” Hale says.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may find that this transit makes you feel a little at home, Cap – but that doesn’t mean that your love life will be asleep! Plan a number of relaxing nights with your partner or keep your data relaxed and local. “Home and family are getting more important right now … so if you’re in a relationship, you’ll spend more quality time at home,” says Hale. If you are single, consider hosting a mixer at your home to increase your chances of a new encounter.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Tina Gong / bustle

You are busy this month, Aquarius. With so much action in your life, from romance to career, it’s hard to focus on one thing. “You will think more about love, and this gives you more luck in business communication or denials,” Hale says. “If you are single, you can meet someone on a short journey (or) through relatives or neighbors.” Do your thing – but don’t forget to stay open to being able to meet someone who will inspire you in all areas.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

This month you can feel a lot more private about your love life, Pisces, because this transit touches the part of your map that rules secrets and your subconscious mind. “Venus in the twelfth house is not considered the most conducive (placement) to find love, but sometimes hidden things are started here,” says Hale. “For some reason you may want to keep a relationship secret.” Secrets can be sexy, but be careful not to be attracted to situations that lack honesty.

Advertisement