B. K. Syngal is widely regarded as the man who bought the Internet in India.

Today, more than 550 million Indians are connected to the Internet, which is more than 40 percent of the population. This number also makes our country the second largest online market in the world. When we launched Internet services at VSNL two and a half decades ago, even China didn’t have the Internet. The Chinese Vice Minister visited VSNL in 1996 to learn the tricks of the trade.

Since 1986, when the Educational Research Network (ERNET) – a joint venture between the Department of Electronics (DoE) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) – was launched in addition to ERNET, the country has had a rudimentary version of the Internet only intended for use by the education and research communities. The software that really defines the Internet and makes it accessible to the layperson – the web browser – had not yet been invented.

The United States government, 99 which was developed in the American defense laboratories and was originally used only by the U.S. military and research institutions, has now allowed everyone to use the Internet. Countries such as Japan and Australia had already launched the service in the Indo-Pacific region. So the government asked why we shouldn’t venture into the internet. The government had three options – DoT, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and VSNL. Finally, the government leaned towards us because we had international connectivity and relationships with outside carriers. At the time of commissioning the SEA-ME-WE2 cable in 1994 (see Chapter 2) we were asked to consider providing the Internet as a service.

We started planning as soon as we got the green light. We also started talking to our correspondents like British Telecom, MCI and AT&T about how they did it. The building blocks were soon put together. A key component was the connection to an Internet service provider outside of India. Our selection was very limited; We could travel to Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, the United States and the United Kingdom. We have set up 128 kbit / s lines in these countries. At the same time, we started to set up the hardware.

We selected five cities as the first lot to connect to the Internet: Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata, Madras and Pune. We skipped Bangalore and chose Pune because we had a big setup there. Pune was easier from a logistical point of view, but Bangalore was certainly more important from the point of view of requirements. We set up the equipment, servers, and connectivity between these five cities to have a kind of resilient system. To be honest, based on our knowledge, we thought we had done a reasonably good job. We started the beta test about 45 days before the start date, which we had set as August 15, 1995 – actually the day before, so that the announcement would be made on Independence Day.

When VSNL launched the Internet in the country, they were happy to collect ideas and suggest ways to make the service more user-friendly and popular.

Our own employees were encouraged to use the Internet as often as possible to get a feel for what was going on. We recruited young people who were tech savvy and curious. We all took up the challenge of providing first class service and we did it!

The proof of this was the NASSCOM meeting in 1996 at the Nehru center in Bombay. Dewang Mehta came to me and said, “Mr. Syngal, this is a unique opportunity. We have to show what the internet is about. Can you bring a couple of 2 Mbit / s lines to the Nehru Center? “

Well, it would not be easy to get two 2 Mbit / s lines from VSNL to Nehru Center. But I said to my people: “This is an opportunity sent by God. We have mastered the art of digital connectivity. Let us show the world what we can do. ”

So we had a booth at the Nehru Center where we would give live demonstrations of downloads. The excitement among the young people was enormous. There would be a rush every day.

Mr. R.K. Takkar, Chairman of the Telecommunications Commission, heard about it and came down to see it. The staff asked me if they should clear the crowd around the booth for him. I said, ‘No, let him wade through the crowd. Let him see the euphoria among the teenagers. “They were still trying to make room for him when he visited them, but still he was quite amazed at what he saw. Someone jokingly noted that we didn’t have to rent a crowd – the crowds came like bees entering their beehives or iron filings attracted by a magnet. That was the euphoria.

We never looked back after that and continued to provide broader connectivity, which ultimately led to private sector involvement. There was shouting to open the room to private players. There were many meetings that lasted late into the night and discussed the topic. The sessions were hosted by none other than A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, then defense lawyer and scientific advisor, who later became President of India, in his South Block office. The highlight of the meetings on these foggy January evenings in Delhi was an uninterrupted supply of hot idlis and crispy medu-vadas. The meetings would usually end after midnight.

My position was that if the government wanted to open internet services, it should allow it, but there were security issues. We were challenged that no one can find a customer using a mere email account name. We had to convince them that the account name is for the public, but the system converts it to a binary number that is used to track a customer down to their address. A lesson in Boolean algebra was of no help to the scientist in Kalam. We were more numerous than his friends from DRDO, like Dr. Vidyasagar et al. Our intelligence agencies also questioned the hasty decision, based on uninformed mob frenzy, as if it were some kind of gold rush.

We also knew how difficult it was to set up the whole system, but ultimately it was the government’s decision and I didn’t want to question its wisdom. Internet services were opened, but DoT and VSNL continued to build more and more nodes across the country. My public opinion was that I loved the competition, but I loved killing the competition even more. The vast majority of the approximately 400 companies that applied for the gold rush lost money. Today, even after 25 years, you can count the number of Internet service providers on one hand.

This excerpt from Telecom Man: pioneer in India’s digital revolution by Brijendra K. Syngal and Sandipan Deb has been published with permission from Westland Books.

