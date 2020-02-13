She was stunned to hear that the battery in Julie’s pacemaker could be replaced, which would affect her ability to operate the device through an app on her phone and ensure that Lani could never reunite with Eli. Now, with her wedding to Eli just one day away, Gabi will work overtime to try to make sure she still has all the power on the Thursday, February 13 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

A year ago, Gabi (Camila Banus) got revenge on Lani (Sal Stowers) for shooting and killing Stefan (Brandon Barash) by having his heart donated to Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). However, when Julie also needed a pacemaker on the NBC soap, she could really get revenge by making sure that the device, which came from a company owned by DiMera, was something she could control. Then she forced Lani to cancel her marriage to Eli (Lamon Archey), or threatened to blow up Julie’s heart and kill her. Since then, Gabi has been engaged to Eli herself and Lani has been unable to do anything to stop her because she still has control over the device.

With the news now that the battery needs to be replaced, meaning that Gabi may no longer have full access from her app, she needs to work quickly if she wants to make sure she still has the control she wants because, like it ability to remember the truth of her future husband about what she could do to his grandmother.

“Gabi plans to retain control of Julie’s heart,” reveal spoilers.

Given photo spoilers for the Gabi episode with someone (Chaz Kao) about the device, she may still be able to successfully do what she wants, which is great news for her, but bad news for Lani, who returned to Salem hoping for the truth and Eli to win back.

Now that the wedding is arriving quickly and there is no potential capacity to prove what Gabi has done, Lani will feel desperate for everything to help her cause.

“Lani fears nothing will stop Eli from marrying Gabi,” say spoilers.

“Days of Our Lives” is broadcast on NBC weekdays.

Gabi (Camilla Banus) wants to keep control of Julie’s heart (Susan Seaforth Hayes, not shown) in the February 13, 2020 episode of “Days of Our Lives”. Photo: XJ Johnson / JPI Studios for NBC

