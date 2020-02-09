Advertisement

There are many ways to say it: you cannot judge a book by its cover. Appearances are deceiving. All that glitter is not gold. A practical application of those clichés is that you should not start daydreaming about your pension based on just the portfolio balance.

New legislation is intended to reinforce this message. The SECURE Act, signed in 2019, requires 401 (k) plan sponsors to tell you how your portfolio balance translates into income. For example, if your statement shows a balance of $ 1 million, it could result in an annual income of $ 45,000 – and that’s the money you would earn on retirement.

The projected income is a good benchmark for keeping track of your savings, because it is easy to assess. After all, you already know how much income you need today. And if your portfolio can only support half of that, the message is clear: keep saving.

The details of how your 401 (k) plan will share the expected revenue with you are still uncertain. At present, the law only requires annual disclosure. And the formula that sponsors will use to project your income is not yet defined by the Department of Labor. While legislators work out those details, you can prepare to get the most out of this new statistic. Here are three actions you can take today.

1. Track your expenses

You can live on without an in-depth understanding of your living costs in your working life, but that will change with retirement. You have a steady income with much less kisses to spend on – especially no bonuses or annual increases. Even if you have been retiring for decades, there are benefits to keeping track of your expenses today:

You will discover opportunities for saving.

You will be more aware of your spending, which usually means that you spend less.

You will have more confidence in your ability to reach your financial goals.

You start to distinguish between wishes and needs.

You know how much income is needed to support your lifestyle.

You can use an app such as Good Budget or Clarity Money to keep track of your expenses. Or, if you are married, you may prefer to log your transactions in a shared spreadsheet. Use the system that works for you and focus on lasers where your money goes.

If you discover ways to spend less, increase your pension contributions accordingly.

2. Have a social security strategy

Your savings are not your only source of retirement income. Social security also plays a role. You can claim social security from the age of 62 or up to 70. The earlier you claim, the lower your monthly payment. Claiming early usually means that you give up your salary and no longer finance your retirement accounts – so this in turn influences the future growth of your savings.

Gain insight into your timing options by viewing your most recent social security statement or logging in to My Social Security. If you have work history long enough, there are four data points you can access to understand how timing affects your monthly benefit:

Your full retirement age (FRA), or the age at which you are eligible for your full benefit

Your estimated benefit at 62

Your estimated benefit with FRA

Your estimated benefit at 70

The estimates are based on your income to date, so they do not take into account future pay increases. However, the figures can make you think when you want to retire and how social security might supplement your income.

3. Familiarize yourself with financial conditions

As soon as the Ministry of Labor develops the formula for projecting income from your portfolio balance, it is important that you understand it at a certain level. There will be assumptions and those assumptions may not match your situation. Give yourself a head start in evaluating those assumptions through key financial terms such as:

Asset allocation: The composition of your portfolio over various types of assets, such as shares, bonds and cash. You can adjust this composition to manage your risk.

The composition of your portfolio over various types of assets, such as shares, bonds and cash. You can adjust this composition to manage your risk. Annuity: As a concept, an annuity is a fixed stream of payments. (It is also specifically an insurance product that in the future converts an amount of money into a series of payments, but that should not play a role here.)

As a concept, an annuity is a fixed stream of payments. (It is also specifically an insurance product that in the future converts an amount of money into a series of payments, but that should not play a role here.) Bonds: Debt securities. Bonds and bond funds have less growth potential than equities, but offer a stable income.

Debt securities. Bonds and bond funds have less growth potential than equities, but offer a stable income. Profit percentage: Annual income as a percentage of the asset that generates income.

Annual income as a percentage of the asset that generates income. shares: Shares in a company. Equities and equity funds may increase and decrease in value from year to year, but they have stronger growth potential than equities.

Shares in a company. Equities and equity funds may increase and decrease in value from year to year, but they have stronger growth potential than equities. Growth rate: The percentage increase in the value of an asset in the course of a year.

Put everything together

Your portfolio balance is just the outside of your retirement story – while income determines the tone of the story. By concentrating on income potential, of both savings and social security, you can write the desired story.

This article originally appeared in the Motley Fool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

