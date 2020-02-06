Advertisement

Howe Street in downtown Vancouver was closed to all traffic this morning due to a police incident.

Vancouver police spokesman Sgt. According to Aaron Roed, the officers are dealing with a person in a building on Howe Street and Davie Street.

Howe Street south from Davie Street to Drake is now OPEN to all traffic. #VanTraffic Thank you for your patience.

– Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 6, 2020

“Officers have the area with closed roads so VPD can work in the area. Davie Street will be interrupted in both directions, and south Howe Street will be closed off Davie Street, ”said Roed.

No further information has been published.

The closure, which has existed for more than two hours, applied to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

