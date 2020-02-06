Advertisement

February 6, 2020

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 6, 2020

Updated: February 6, 2020

FreeImages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire

SPOKANE, Washington – A Central Valley High School student is in critical condition after being seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Post Falls, according to health officials.

Adam England was transported from Kootenai Health to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Wednesday.

During a snowstorm on Tuesday, England lost control of its vehicle and crashed into a jersey barrier near the entrance to Spokane St. The teenager was standing in front of his Subaru when a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit it. England was then beaten and thrown off the street.

CVHS informed the school community about England on Wednesday and provided additional counselors to help those in need of support.

