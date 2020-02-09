Advertisement

HSBC announced on Sunday that Hong Kong companies under pressure from the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak on the city’s economy will receive additional liquidity relief of more than HK $ 30 billion ($ 3.9 billion).

The bank, one of three lenders authorized to issue foreign currency in the city, announced that taxi and regular bus operators are now allowed to make interest payments for six months and real estate-backed commercial borrowers can make interest payments for up to one month since September. HSBC has had two in September government loan programs that have been set up after months of street protests in Hong Kong provide similar relief for small and medium-sized businesses.

Trade finance customers can request to convert part of their credit facility into an overdraft facility up to HK $ 10 million for six months to meet payroll and other operational requirements. The bank also extends import trade credits, which mature between February 10 and late April, with no additional fees or penalties for customers with a solid trade finance balance.

HSBC’s new measures come a day after ICBC Asia, the Hong Kong arm of China’s largest lender, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as the seventh local bank, announced that it would offer assistance to business owners.

“Our community needs all the help in this unprecedented time,” said Diana Cesar, Hong Kong managing director at HSBC. “We are committed to supporting our customers and will introduce further initiatives that will remedy the situation at short notice.”

The outbreak of the coronavirus, which is believed to have occurred in Wuhan, Hubei Province, has infected more than 37,000 people worldwide and killed at least 813 people. This corresponds to the number of deaths due to severe acute respiratory disease (Sars) in 2003.

The recent epidemic is already weighing on the Hong Kong economy, which shrank last year for the first time in a decade when it was plagued by months of protests against the government. CFO Paul Chan Mo-po warned last weekend that the economy could also shrink in 2020 as the outbreak ultimately hits retailers, restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Hong Kong lenders offered similar aid to city SMEs during the Asian financial crisis in 1998 and the Sars epidemic.

The HSBC also announced that it will continue to waive processing fees and subsidize a guarantee fee for new applicants under the state guarantee scheme for SME financing until the end of December. The bank said it would also “actively evaluate” initiatives to help individuals and will make further announcements soon.

On Saturday, ICBC Asia announced that mortgage loan customers could request before August 10 to pay interest for up to six months if they have been in good shape for a year. Borrowers with serious difficulties could also apply for a waiver.

To help medical personnel and infected or quarantined persons, ICBC Asia has announced plans to waive or reduce penalties for late payment of credit cards and waive annual fees.

The bank also announced plans to reduce the subscription fee for funds to 1 percent for customers who buy fund products worth HKD 10,000 or more by March 31, and a savings rate of 2.08 percent for certain new openings by February 28 offer.

Bank of China Hong Kong, Bank of East Asia, China Citic Bank International, Hang Seng Bank, a subsidiary of HSBC, and Standard Chartered have all announced that they will take action to help consumers and small businesses since Thursday.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has encouraged other banks to take similar measures.

Mainland Chinese banks have also been asked by regulators to take special measures to help troubled companies and individual customers, including extending credit and lowering interest rates for troubled companies.

