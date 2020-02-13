Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported that US officials said Huawei had secret access to cellular networks.

These “back doors” are supposed to be used by law enforcement agencies. However, according to the report, Huawei has had this covert feature for more than a decade. This is because the U.S. is persuading its allies, including Canada, to exclude Huawei from 5G deployment.

The Chinese telecommunications company has since released a statement that it has no secret access to telecommunications networks.

“The US allegations that Huawei uses lawful interception are nothing more than a smoke screen – they do not adhere to any form of accepted logic in the area of ​​cybersecurity,” Huawei said in the statement.

Huawei called out the Wall Street Journal, saying that the publication had no evidence to support their allegations and that it chose to publish what Huawei said is lies that are spread by the U.S.

“This reflects the Wall Street Journal’s prejudice against Huawei and undermines its credibility.”

According to Huawei, its role as a telecommunications provider is to provide devices that meet the standards and is required to comply with industry-standard interception standards. It was then declared that the actual management and use of legitimate interception interfaces was carried out by carriers and regulators.

The company states that it is unable to bypass network operators, access control, and extract data from networks without being recognized by security systems.

Canada still has to decide whether Huawei can participate in the delivery of the next generation of radio technologies.

Source: Wall Street Journal, Huawei