We learned today that Huawei was beating Verizon in a patent infringement lawsuit.

A Chinese report released today said, “Huawei filed a lawsuit against US carrier Verizon in two US district courts Thursday, alleging that it stole its intellectual property.

The Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged unauthorized use of 12 of its patents, which are based primarily on optical transport network technology for the transmission of signals.

“Verizon’s products and services have benefited from the patented technology that Huawei has developed through years of research and development,” said Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer, in a statement requesting Verizon to either pay royalties or illegally ceases to use Huawei patents.

According to a charge from Caixin, Huawei conducted several rounds of negotiations with Verizon between February 2019 and January 2020, but the two companies were unable to reach a license agreement.

On Thursday, Verizon described the lawsuits as “nothing more than a PR stunt” and a “sneak attack” on both the company and the United States, the South China Morning Post said, citing an emailed statement from the mobile operator ,

CNBC’s report added, “The Chinese company holds over 11,000 patents in the United States, many of which are critical to the operation of cellular networks. While Verizon does not buy directly from Huawei, it can offer products from vendors using the Chinese company’s patented technology acquire.

According to Huawei, the alleged infringements relate to 12 patents in areas ranging from computer networks to video communication. “

The bottom line, Verizon said in a statement, “The action lacks merit and we look forward to vigorously defending our company and our nation“Verizon seems to add the phrase” our nation’s defense “that this is a political struggle as well as a technological one.

For more information, see the full Caixin Global and / or CNBC reports.

