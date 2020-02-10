Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

A UFO expert saw an alien relic on Mars

The relic may have come from an old statue

The image has the same features as humans

A UFO expert claimed to have seen an ancient alien relic on Mars through one of the photos that Mars had taken on the Red Planet. According to the expert, the remnant looks like a head of a statue.

The strange observation was made by Scott Waring from ET Data Base. He saw the object on the Gigapan website, with panoramic photos of Mars. According to the photo that caught Waring’s attention, it was made by NASA’s Curiosity Rover on SOL 2334, which corresponds to around February 28, 2019.

The photo has a bare hill on Mars. At the top of the hill are large rocks and other natural formations. After zooming in on these rocks, Waring saw a few strange objects that he thought to be ancient alien remains. One is a large, rectangular object that Waring thinks may be a fallen image. Alongside is a round object that looks like a sculpture of a head.

The object, which he believes to be the head of a statue, has various characteristics that resemble those of a human face. Although both have somewhat similar characteristics, Waring noted that the object has a very different shape than that of a human head.

“I looked at some march photos when I found this very detailed face on the hilltop,” Waring wrote in a blog post. “I actually first saw the huge fallen statue in front, then the face. The face looks human because of the shape of the face and hair. “

“The face has a human-like brow back, closed eyes, nose, cheek wrinkles, lips and mouth,” he added. “The detail is remarkable. The only visible difference in the face is that the head is more circular than oval. “

According to Waring, the alleged statue and other remains that he saw in the photo may have come from an ancient alien civilization that once lived on Mars. The UFO expert believes that sculpture that he has discovered can provide clues about the physical characteristic of the extraterrestrial race that once flourished on the Red Planet.

This photo was taken by MAST_RIGHT aboard NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2334 (2019-03-01T02: 51: 04,000Z) Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

