A rally with hundreds of demonstrators took place on Sunday afternoon in Vancouver City Hall, in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

In protest against the raids and police actions at Gidimt’en Checkpoint and at Unist’ot’en ​​Camp in northwestern British Columbia, where indigenous groups and supporters oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in the traditional Wet’suwet’en area protested, crowds gathered.

A number of people spoke and performed at the rally, including Musqueam Nation’s Audrey Siegel; Kukpi7 Judy Wilson of the Neskonlith Indian Band and Secretary Treasurer of the Union of B.C. Indian chiefs; the B.C. Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Association, Harsha Walia; Jolene Andrews; Lorelei Williams of Butterflies in Mind; and Naia Lee.

The rally is part of a series of events taking place across BC. in protest against the pipeline project. The events are due to the fact that arrests in protest camps near the construction zone of the GasLink pipeline continue to increase.

A day earlier, demonstrators blocked all three entrances to the port of Vancouver to pressure politicians and financially squeeze extractive companies. It was the third day of blockades in the port.

Hundreds of people were in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders who were subjected to violent and ongoing raids by the RCMP at Gidimt’en Checkpoint and Unist’ot’en ​​Camp when they were at Vancouver City Hall on February 9, BC, protested. 2020th

Arlen Redekop /

PNG

In late December, GasLink Supreme Court issued an expanded order to clear demonstrators and continue construction. In response, the hereditary bosses from Wet’suwet’en gave the company a clearance notice in early January.

As a result, Mounties arrested eleven people on Saturday who allegedly barricaded themselves in a heat center on the 27-kilometer Morice West Forest Service Road. The detainees are charged with violating a court order resulting from an objection to the 670 km pipeline project that Wet’suwet’en is crossing near Smithers, more than 1,100 km northwest of Vancouver.

Wet’suwet’en supporters say the RCMP broadened the judicial area when it moved in to arrest the 11 people.

Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the B.C. Legislation in Victoria.

Protesters blocked Johnson Street Bridge in downtown Victoria on Saturday, and other groups of protesters continue to be present in Vancouver’s ports and rail lines in Ontario.

