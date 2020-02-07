Advertisement

Hundreds of secondary school students took the afternoon off to protest climate change.

They used to gather in Dublin city center and called for more environmental protection.

The protest continued, though Gardaí raised health and safety concerns and warned teachers of possible criminal prosecution if it got out of hand.

Today’s protest is supported by Greta Thunberg, former President Mary Robinson and civil rights groups.

In her Twitter video, Ms. Robinson said, “It is very important that children can protest for their future on Friday, especially because they cannot vote – and they want to draw attention to the importance of the climate crisis.

Mary Robinson issues a support message for us after Gardaí refused to support our strike tomorrow.

Thanks a lot! 🙏💚 @ TheElders @ GretaThunberg @ Fridays4future pic.twitter.com/hWLkjaPThu

– Friday for future Dublin (@SchoolStrikesIE) February 6, 2020

“And you’re never too young to protest: the right to freedom of expression is a right at every stage.”

The original plan was a demonstration that started at College Green and headed towards Leinster House.

Gardaí feared a possible swarm and warned the teachers that they could be prosecuted if their students’ behavior got out of control.

A protest has now been withdrawn outside the Dáil.

14-year-old Robyn, who is participating, said: “We are here today because I want change and I think the government needs to do something.”

🔈🌍🌿 Secondary school students are participating in a climate change protest near the Dail this afternoon @SchoolStrikesIE pic.twitter.com/Ko70BR8OhJ

– Stephen Murphy (@ Stephen_Murphy5) February 7, 2020

Grainne, also 14 years old and from Coolmine, said: “I have a feeling that the government could do so much more than it is, but they have not understood how big the problem can be.

“This will be a problem, it may not be a problem now, but it will all reappear in 10 or 12 years.”

Jamie, 11, from Cabra, said: “It is really important that the earth stays because there is no planet B and people have to survive to keep their family name.”

