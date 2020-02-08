Advertisement

Criticism and investigations against Hunter Biden are prohibited, said Pete Buttigieg during ABC’s democratic debate on Friday in Manchester, NH. He was asked by Linsey Davis of ABC, one of the event’s moderators, if Joe Biden would endanger the Democrats as party’s presidential candidates, given that certain Republicans intended to investigate allegations of foreign corruption against the former vice president in China and Ukraine to pursue.

Buttigieg’s campaign isolated the moment and shared it on Twitter.

We won’t let them change the subject. We have to draw a line. This is about the abuse of power by this president – and his incredibly dishonorable deeds. We cannot allow him a second term. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/at4cUieoYW

– Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 8, 2020

DAVIS: The impeachment process has ended, of course, but Congress Republicans have already begun investigations into Hunter, the son of Vice President Biden. Mayor Buttigieg, do you see the danger that the Democratic Party will nominate a candidate who is still under investigation?

BUTTIGIEG: No, and we won’t let them change the subject. This is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or anyone. This is about an abuse of power by the president. The Vice President and I and we all compete against each other, but we have to draw a line here. And being the kind of president – being the kind of person – who wants to turn someone against his own son, who tries to arm a son against his own father, is an incredibly dishonorable thing that is just another example of why must can we as the party completely agree at the end of the day whatever it takes to ensure that this president doesn’t get a second term?

Biden thanked Buttigieg for promising not to criticize his family’s international business. “I thank my colleague for saying that. It is a distraction. “

