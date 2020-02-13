Hopeful former Vice President of the Democratic President Joe Biden said Thursday in ABC’s “The View” that his son Hunter Biden has “done good all his life”.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “People wanted to see you get really angry when people started lying about Hunter and saying things about Hunter. I don’t know you got angry enough. “

Biden said, “Well, you know, I’d like to be back in high school and just have him and me in one room.”

Behar said, “Of course I do.”

Biden continued, “But joking aside, here’s the deal. Look, it’s hurtful, especially when people like Lindsey Graham, who is a friend of mine, do these things.”

Behar asked: “He is still a friend?”

Biden said, “You see, presidents can’t – I intend to become president. Presidents can’t hold a grudge. You have to heal. You have to heal the country and I just don’t want to put myself in the mood – like that People say why don’t I attack his children, they make millions? “

Behar said, “No, no.”

Jill Biden said, “You have to be over it.”

Biden continued, “We weren’t brought up that way. And look, nobody said he did anything wrong. This is a guy who has done good all his life, my son. He ran a WFP USA food program, a whole bunch of things. But look, it’s what it is. We knew it was going to be ugly. “

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN