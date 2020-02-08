Advertisement

While CNN reported on the Democratic presidential debate on Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that if she wins the party’s nomination, she will accept donations from Michael Bloomberg, former New York Mayor of the Democrats of 2020 believes that we shouldn’t sell access to our time. “

Moderator Erin Burnett asked: “Mayor Bloomberg … said if he is not the candidate he is ready to support anyone who is. If you are, would you take his money?”

Advertisement

Warren replied, “Sure. What I believe is that we shouldn’t be selling access to our time. You know, this is not for special meetings and listen to my little edition. This is about how our democracy should work. I understand rich people can have more shoes than the rest of us, more cars than the rest of us, maybe more houses than the rest of us, but they shouldn’t have a bigger part of our democracy. For this reason, I think we shouldn’t be running these campaigns either by having the billionaires fund ourselves or by spending unlimited amounts through Super PACs that everyone used on this stage except Amy and me. “

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Advertisement