Dozens of scared buyers were evacuated from a Thai mall early Sunday when armed police said they had taken control of the complex’s ground floor from an armed man who had killed at least 20 people.

However, the authorities did not provide precise information about the whereabouts of the attacker – a junior army officer identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma.

There were fears that the shooter at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima City, better known as Korat, might try to hide in the panicked crowd.

The police in the crime-fighting department asked the fleeing buyers to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor, “and the authorities will evacuate you.”

Previously, Jakrapanth forwarded his killing spree via Facebook posts that recorded the attack from the city barracks on the mall, which trapped an unknown number of buyers.

Hospitals across the country were preparing for a dark night.

“There are approximately 20 deaths,” said Kongcheep Tantravanich, defense ministry spokesman.

“Police, military commandos and live shooters surround Terminal 21,” he said.

The Thai health minister told reporters that 10 people were already in “serious condition” at the hospital.

The bloodshed began on Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – in a nearby barracks.

“He stole a military vehicle and drove downtown,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

There, the armed man used weapons that had been stolen from the army’s arsenal to take the massacre to a city center and enter Terminal 21 shopping mall.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, many of whom were injured and killed,” said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Jakrapanth’s motive remains unclear.

But later in the day, he posted pictures of himself and posted several posts on his Facebook page when the attack took place, including “Should I give up?” And “nobody can escape death”.

In a Facebook video that has since been deleted, the attacker filmed with an army helmet from an open jeep: “I’m tired … I can no longer pull my finger” and made a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding a pistol up.

A Facebook spokesman said: “We have removed the armed man’s accounts from our services and will work 24/7 to remove harmful content related to this attack as soon as we know about it.”

Army on the spot

A witness who was in the mall before the attack said AFP that Terminal 21 shopping mall was full of shoppers over a long weekend.

“There were a lot of people in the mall today,” said a 32-year-old citizen of the city, asking for anonymity.

“I was pretty shocked to find out that I had just left the mall.”

The street lights under the mall were turned off when army and police units cordoned off the mall.

The city is home to one of Thailand’s largest barracks in a country where the military is involved in politics and society.

Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world.

Several shootings before the courts at the end of last year renewed concerns about gun violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In another high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was killed among three people when a masked shooter robbed a jewelry store last month.

At the end of last year, two lawyers were shot and killed by a clerk in the east of the country during a land dispute hearing.

