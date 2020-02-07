Advertisement

February 6, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Taylor Graham

SPOKANE, Wash. – When the police first heard of Courtney Holden’s disappearance in October, she had been missing for a year and a half. Now the police are afraid of the worst for Holden, and her friends wonder why they didn’t intervene earlier.

In retrospect, it’s 20 to 20 for Holden’s future sister-in-law Courtney Clay. She knew what she was doing now, but she had to ask herself. Clay struggled with the possibility that she might be without Holden on her wedding day when she married Holden’s brother Reuben.

“I feel like I could have done something for them. I wish I would,” Clay said in an exclusive interview with 4 News Now. “Looking back, I feel like I should have been there for her. I talked to and was there for her and listened to her, but I could have asked her more questions. I could have dug deeper.”

In particular, she said, she could have examined Holden’s adoptive mother and brother Judy and Joshua Holden, who have since been arrested in connection with her disappearance. Police found the two nearly 2,000 miles from Spokane in Plano, Texas in December and arrested them for identity theft and interference in detention. According to court records, Holden’s adoptive family used her debit card to withdraw $ 600 from her checking account on the day she was reported missing. The main detective in Holden’s case also said the two hid their little son from the police. Her son was found with the family in Texas and has been handed over to Child Protective Services since then.

The police recently sent corpse dogs to Holden, but nothing has appeared.

“Why shouldn’t you protect Courtney and also ask where Courtney is? Why should you run all the way to Texas?” She said. “It only makes me think more about hurting her and harming her , I think they have something to say and they will never say it. “

Court documents describe the abuse Holden suffered while living with her adoptive mother and adoptive brother, who they are said to have called “Cindy,” short for “Cinderella,” because “she was expected to be essentially her maid.” “.

“I didn’t think that would be a factor in abuse and maybe murder,” said Clay.

Clay shared 4 news. Now she knew that her friend’s friendliness was being exploited, but that didn’t seem to bother Holden and didn’t allow it to be serious.

“That’s all she was there for, so she thought it was okay to be treated like this and that it was normal,” Clay said. “But she never fought to get out either. So I didn’t step forward and said, ‘Hey, I’ll call and I’ll get you out of there’ because she didn’t bring my attention that she was so bad at it. “

Other neighbors told the police that they had previously seen bruises on Holden who said their adoptive brother had abused them.

“If the family knew and if everyone knew exactly how Courtney was affected, they would take a step forward and we would have their help and get them out of there,” she added.

Clay shared 4 news. In the months after Holden’s disappearance, Holden’s son was forced to name her by something other than her name.

“Sometimes he called me Courtney and sometimes he called me another name that they gave him,” she said. “I questioned it and they said it was because they didn’t want him to get mad that his mother had left him.”

When Clay asked why Holden was not at home, she was told that she ran away with her “truck driver friend” and left her little son behind. Clay said she knew that was a lie, because Holden would never leave her son – and her family would never allow her to go.

“I should have called if I had known it. The last time I saw Courtney when I knew she was being held and isolated,” she said. “I might have had it in my head that Courtney would to a mental hospital or something and get help. I wanted to believe that. “

When that belief subsided, Clay didn’t know where to start. Besides, she had just started dating Ruben and didn’t want to push. Clay also said she was afraid to ask the important questions for fear of retaliation – and what she would find out.

“I feel Courtney is not here. I feel that there has to be justice for them and that something has to come forward – someone has to come forward, ”said Clay. “We have to find them. Whether she or her body, we need it. “

Holden is a 27-year-old white woman with black hair and brown eyes. It is approximately 5 “6” and 160 pounds. The Major Crimes Unit asks someone with information about Holden to call Det. Randy Lesser at 509-625-4016 and 2019-20191912.

