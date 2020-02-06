Advertisement

Just over a year after his performance with Oscar hosting was imploded, Kevin Hart issues a mea culpa. If you remember, Hart was eavesdropped in 2018 to organize the upcoming Oscar ceremony of 2019 – and he quit after old, homophobic tweets from him surfaced, causing some to question the selection of the Academy. Hart initially doubled down, refused to apologize for his old jokes until he formally announced that he would no longer host the show – and reacted provocatively to his critics, even after being publicly encouraged by Ellen DeGeneres to ignore the “haters” (i.e., people pointing to his hateful jokes) and to reconsider the hosting.

Now, Hart says, he understands why so many people were angry with him. He also says he misunderstood the initial tolerance.

“With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was and what the problem actually was,” he told Men’s Health. “I had 10 years to make sure that I didn’t make jokes or play like I did then, because it was a problem. I don’t care if you are gay or not. I’m a people person. I’m going to love you anyway. “

Advertisement

At that time, Hart explained, he felt that no-sayers tried to paint him as homophobic, even though the jokes in question were old material that he no longer repeats or performs. But Hart had also never condemned or apologized for his comments from the past – although he initially claimed to have done so when the tweets began to circulate. It didn’t help that Hart shortly after his resignation – and eventually apologized – started promoting an upcoming film, but every conversation about the Oscars stopped during his publicity rounds.

So what changed his mind? Apparently the reconsideration of the comedian was stimulated by private conversations with some of his famous friends.

“It took until good friends liked it Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen spoke to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say I understood, “he said. “Then I thought,” Oh shit, I really messed up. “

The Oscars finally went ahead without a host, yielding some of the best reviews the show has had in years. This year’s ceremony will also be hostless, proving that Hart’s decision to step down has ultimately inspired a new tradition.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– The 2020 Hollywood cover of Vanity Fair is here with Eddie Murphy, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez and more

– Who would defend Harvey Weinstein?

– Oscar nominations 2020: what went wrong – and did something go well?

– Greta Gerwig about the life of Little Women – and why ‘male violence’ is not the only thing that matters

– Jennifer Lopez about giving everything to Hustlers and breaking the mold

– How Antonio Banderas changed his life after he nearly lost it

– From the archive: a look at the J. Lo phenomenon

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newsletter and never miss a story.

The biggest roles of Brad Pitt, from Fight Club to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

© MGM / Everett collection.

Thelma & Louise

A hair dryer, a cowboy hat, and a set of abs that would launch a million crushes – a star was born in 1991.

.

Advertisement