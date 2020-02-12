Astronaut Christina Koch said six days after her return from a record 11-month stay on board the International Space Station that she had adapted to gravity on Wednesday without major problems. She said she enjoyed family life, a trip to the beach, playing with her dog, and a kitchen full of fries and salsa, a favorite meal on board the train station.

“I feel great,” she told reporters at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. “I’m really happy. Lots of people … if you adapt to a G (gravity) on Earth again, you can suffer from motion sickness and similar things. I’m really happy about it. I’ve noticed that my balance takes a while has to get used to it. “

She also experienced a bit of sore muscles that she didn’t use as often when she was weightless, including a painful neck for about a day that made her “feel like a 2 week old woman and actually worked hard to keep my own.” ” Head. “But overall she added,” It was a pretty easy transition. “

Astronaut Christina Koch talks about her adaptation to life on Earth after a record-breaking stay in space.

NASA TV

In an interview with CBS Evening News presenter Norah O’Donnell, Koch was humble about her place in the record books.

O’Donnell asked, “Do you see yourself as a pioneer?”

“I did the job that was ahead of me,” answered Koch. “I’m joking that it’s not just against the law of physics. I didn’t have a drive home to jump on!”

“To think about these space walks and the grain and stamina you have … where does that grain come from?” O’Donnell asked.

“I used exactly that word, Grit. To keep trying regardless of the challenges along the way,” said Koch. “I actually credit one person and that is my grandmother, an incredibly hard worker. … They were farmers. And I would like to think, hopefully I will make them proud.”

“It’s just fun to interact with people again”

Together with the physical sensations of living again on the surface of a planet, which were torn down by the unusual tug of war of gravity, Koch was amazed at the “sensory experiences that are the earth and the things that are here”.

“Within the first two minutes after I was back on Earth, I saw more faces from people I had seen in a year,” she told reporters in Houston. “It was really exciting. It’s just fun to interact with people again.”

And then there were the chips and salsa. Before leaving the space station, Koch mentioned in an interview that she was particularly looking forward to the crispy, spicy snack after a former crewmate who had ordered a modest supply of salsa had left.

“I was really lucky because I had a few people giving gifts, so I came home to a kitchen full of fries and salsa, which was really exciting, even some homemade salsa from some of my neighbors. So it was really great to see that somehow people got involved. The little things in life on earth that we all take for granted are the special things that I have to come home to. “

Including her dog LBD.

“We call her LBD, little brown bitch. She’s from the Humane Society and she couldn’t be sweeter,” said Koch. “And yes, she was very excited, I was very excited, I’m not sure who was more excited! … you know, it’s just a symbol of returning to the people and places you love, yours Favorite animal to see. “”

Koch, who holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering, was brought to the space station on March 14, 2019. Shortly after reaching the lab complex, NASA managers announced that they would extend their mission, due in part to delays in the launch of U.S. merchant ships built by Boeing and SpaceX.

During her stay on the station, Koch took part in six spacewalks, which took a total of 42 hours and 15 minutes. She and astronaut Jessica Meir took the first all-female spacewalk on October 18, replacing a faulty battery charge controller for solar systems. The two women went on two more trips together on January 15 and 20 to complete the battery replacement work that started last year.

Koch hovers in the Destiny laboratory module of the International Space Station during her record stay in space.

NASA

Koch returned to Earth on February 6 with Soyuz MS-13 / 59S commander Alexander Skvortsov and Italian flight engineer Luca Parmitano and landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan for a 328-day, 13-hour, 58-minute flight , the longest single space journey, complete an astronaut or cosmonaut.

Her flight spanned 5,248 orbits and 139 million miles, and was only 12 days below the long-haul record set by former astronaut Scott Kelly. She is now number 7 on the list of the most experienced NASA astronauts and the 50th in the world.

But she said, “My greatest hope is that it will be crossed as soon as possible. This means that we will cross borders, more people will live up to their dreams and potential. My main message to anyone who has a dream is it so follow your passions. Be true to yourself, do what you love and live the life you imagined. “

NASA is currently focusing on sending the first woman and the next man to the surface of the moon by the end of 2024. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said these first moon migrants will be selected from the current pool of NASA astronauts who have lived and worked on board the International Space Station.

Koch said she would like to go if asked to do so.

“It would be an absolute honor. A place that has a place in our hearts philosophically. The honor of a lifetime,” she said to O’Donnell.