In late May, Justin McCarthy will take a familiar trip north to Antrim to be honored with the players he coached for the county’s first All-Ireland title 50 years ago.

The Saffrons will not lose the importance of this intermediate final victory against Warwickshire. Opportunities like the seniors’ final against Cork in 1943 and against Tipperary in 1989 were a milestone, but still a defeat.

What happened in 1970 was different. It was a win.

Kitman Barry Quinn prepares the Antrim locker room. “Antrim has a proud record of club spinning, but they are measured by the success of the county,” said Justin McCarthy. Picture: Ray McManus / Sportsfile

McCarthy recovered from the motorcycle accident that ruled him out of the 1969 All-Ireland final and was asked by Cork coach Father Bertie Troy if he would be interested in speaking to a few Antrim men.

After a league game in Limerick in November, he met Frank Smyth and Neilie Patterson. And so a man’s difficulty became a county opportunity.

“The problems were widespread at the time, and you’re taking a chance, but I’ve always said that when it comes to hurling something, it’s worth it, and my policy has always been to bring success to those who don’t have accomplished a lot, “says McCarthy.

“During the day I did some training with boys in Loughgiel, the Antrim team came together in the evening and we had some great training sessions.

The biggest problem we had was that you and I understood your accent because if you go that far north it’s almost like the Scottish accent. We’re still laughing about that.

Antrim defeated Galway and Dublin on the way to the final, where it looked anything but rosy until the break. “At halftime they were a little relaxed and Neill Patterson said to me:” God, Justy, we are not doing business. “I said to him:” There is still half to do. “

‘You got a cup of tea at Croke Park at half time, and I remember getting a Hurley from a guy, and at the end of a speech I wanted to shake her up a little so I could blow on the table and get up Cups and saucers and broke about half a dozen of them.

By God, it didn’t take long for them to wake up in the second half. You were a different team.

McCarthy was only 25 at the time and preached to men, some of whom were older than him, but he and his community didn’t care.

“Eddie Donnelly would not have played in any team. Brendan McGarry was a brilliant striker. They also had lively players. Andy McCallin and Aidan Hamill were two of those on the Under-21 football team that won All-Ireland the previous year.

“They had a lot of variety, but the only thing about this team was that they had a mix of rural and urban residents. If Antrim is to move forward, they need the city player’s cuteness. There are something like 10 or 12 teams on Falls Road alone.

The country boy’s durability is great, but a great combination when combined with the cuteness of the city.

This triumph was the beginning of a relationship that continues to this day, including a period as deputy manager five years ago when his Waterford and Limerick teams came there for training weekends and challenge games during the 2000s and helped the county in the early 1980s as Part of the Christy Ring Hurling School.

“When you see the standard of skidding up there, the way they do their business, the standard of the pitches they do, what they can do to get it right.

“They had kitmen when we had never heard of kitmen. They had shoelaces for the boots, the ordered boots, jerseys and towels, drinks. They had taken a lot from professional sports.

They were ahead of their time and they were always innovative, but it was a problem that, above all, needed a little help and confidence.

What held Antrim back is geography, of course, but McCarthy also knows lip service. “I have a three-year plan and it would be planned for the All-Stars to play against a team from the rest of Ireland in Antrim for one year and against Down the Derry the next year. You need bigger games up there.

“Include at least three players from the county in which the game is taking place on the team for the rest of Ireland.

“Have a hurling weekend before each game and invite coaches from strong hurling countries to a conference in the county. Trainers from Ulster have free access to them. You need another elevator. You are not enthusiastic. So spend money on them and don’t let them do it halfway.

Set up a Director of Hurling for Ulster for three years and let him get in touch with the trainers and managers.

“We are a group in Ulster who are mad about skidding and the popularity of skidding is growing, but the next goal should be to take it to another level in Ulster.” We need perpetrators, not just people who say they’ll talk to them and won’t go to them. “

This does not mean that Antrim has to help itself.

“The clubs are very strong and I have seen in the past that some of them do not release players. It is a great honor to play for your county and Antrim can look back on proud club successes which are however measured by the success of the county to let. “

