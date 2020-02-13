Sara Ali Khan was busy promoting her Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal, but she also planned an interesting series of films for the year. It will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. She will slip into Karisma Kapoor’s shoes, which played the main role in the hit in 1995.

When Sara talked about Coolie # 1, she said daily: “David Sir’s set is like a fireball full of energy. It’s like in the 90s. So it was a really fun time on this set. Personally, I’m very much in Karisma Kapoor has a crush. I love her songs and I’m so excited that I had the opportunity to recreate that. ”

After Coolie No. 1, Sara will appear in Aanand L Rais Atrangi Re. By David Dhawan, Imtiaz Ali and Aanand L Rai, Sara enjoys her time with some notable filmmakers. She said: “Well, I think that at this age and in my career I am very privileged to work with different filmmakers … And when it comes to working with Aanand Ji, I think very much like Imtiaz Sir. He writes very, very much beautiful characters. I can’t talk about it much at the moment, but I’m happy and privileged to have the opportunity to work with him again. ”

The actress was paired up with Akshay Kumar and South Sensation Dhanush Atrangi Re, who Aanand L Rai described as a funny and emotional journey of the main characters. We can’t wait to see Sara again on the big screen. What about you?