Advertisement

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who appeared on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Wednesday, said Senator Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) convincing speech had emotionalized him, adding that he wanted his children to be like Utah -Republicans are.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ZZO7eJO-c (/ embed)

Advertisement

A partial copy is as follows:

ERIN BURNETT: What did you think at that moment, Senator, when (Romney) couldn’t speak because he was moved by such emotions?

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL: I will tell you there were tears in my eyes and you can hear him saying these words again. But what I thought is I really want my four kids to be like this. And I don’t think there’s any greater appreciation for anyone, and I’ll tell you when I heard that other colleagues – Senators Sinema, Manchin and Jones – are also voting correctly – I was deeply impressed by them. When I got up and said the word “guilty” – I was a prosecutor and asked the jury to sentence and pronounce the accused I was accused of – I never said that word to anyone, let alone the President of the United States, not to mention the Senate. It was a moment when the full weight of my decision, my conscience and my conviction hit me.

Advertisement