Sara Ali Khan is on the move. While she is busy promoting her next Love Aaj Kal, the young actress’s next project has already been announced. Sara will soon be on screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rais Atrangi Re.

The young actress went on Instagram to share pictures of herself with her co-stars and announced this great film. The old actress from two films was interviewed in a recent interview about why she chose this project. She said, “Honestly, when I read Atrangi Re’s script, I wasn’t convinced that I could do the film. The character is a difficult task and I want to do a damn good job and try to do the opposite to prove. “

Sara further revealed how director Aanand L. Rai authentically portrays women in his film. She said: “Aanand Sir portrays his women authentically, and that was what drew me to film. Cinema is a medium for directors. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive to the portrayal of women, but I don’t deal with them at all writing. “

Here Sara is on the way to bigger and better films.

