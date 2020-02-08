Advertisement

During Friday’s Democratic Presidency debate, former Vice President of the Democratic Presidency 2020, Joe Biden, promised that there would be an abortion litmus test for one of his Supreme Court candidates.

The moderator David Muir asked: “Would there be a litmus test for abortion?”

Biden replied: “Yes. See, here’s the deal. The litmus test for abortion relates to the basic value of the constitution. A woman has the right to vote. Indeed, if you declare it unconstitutional, I will send it to the United States Congress and I believe it will pass a law that regulates Roe against Wade and is adapted by Casey. It should – it’s a woman’s right to do that, period. And if you call that a litmus test, it’s a litmus test. But I have spoken in the past that no one gets confused here if there are none – if you read the constitution very, very closely and say that there are no unlisted rights if it is not in the constitution. It does not exist , You cannot have anything that is important to me, which was important to me as a progressive member of the United States Congress at that time, as a vice president and as a member of society. “

