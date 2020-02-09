Advertisement

© RVD – Jeroen van der Meyde

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands has given an enlightening interview about her work against child poverty. King Willem-Alexander’s sister-in-law gave this interview in honor of a nationwide campaign against child poverty starting on Monday.

Princess Laurentien has only recently been involved in the growing problem of child poverty. In March 2019, the Princess co-founded “Alliance Child Poverty”, a public-private initiative that seeks to end child poverty in the Netherlands by 2030. Next week, a nationwide campaign will be launched to call attention to child poverty. In the Netherlands, 378,000 or 1 in 9 children live in poverty. “I have a stomachache that the whole problem (of child poverty) is not yet solved”, the princess said.

During her work in the field of literacy, the princess has indirectly encountered several cases of child poverty for many years. As she explains in the interview with the Dutch newspaper AD: “I have been working on this subject indirectly for years because of my work against low literacy, about twenty years. In combination with my motivation to work for the well-being of children, it has affected me for a long time. Now there is the fact that there are parties who say: “we are going to put our shoulders under the wheel.” That should have happened earlier. “

Princess Laurentien, married to Prince Constantijn and mother of three, strongly believes in children’s involvement in decision making. She said: “Poverty is much more than money. The point is that you grow up in poverty, that you are ashamed that you are less than others, that you have to lie to your friends. That you have to apologize to your friends because there is no money to go to the movies. A boy said to me: “I want soccer shoes, but I don’t dare ask my parents.” That is a disruption of relationships. Those are the voices we should listen to. “

Sometimes members of the royal family are questioned when they get involved in issues such as poverty, abuse, etc. You wonder how princes and princesses can really be involved if they have never experienced any of these problems themselves. Princess Laurentien emphasized that this is why listening is so important. And she learned a lot by listening to children: “If you didn’t talk to them, you’d think it’s about money. But kids don’t want to be different from others. Because you don’t eat ice cream like the others, you’re different. That is more important for a child than a bicycle, for another child it is the other way around: it is a matter of customization. I sometimes talk about this subject with large groups of children. Some children feel and see that they find it difficult. effortlessly: suddenly there was no money left for shoes at home. Sometimes they only say afterwards what they think of. I always go in their stream when they want to talk about it. “

The end of poverty in the Netherlands by 2030 is a very ambitious goal. Princess Laurentien is also aware of this, but it does not scare her. Princess Laurentien said: ‘I believe in ambitious goals. If necessary, you must also be able to be honest with each other: we have not achieved our goal. My question is: what should we do now and how do we arrange that in ten years’ time we can say to each other: we have done the right thing. Because if you say now: 50 percent less child poverty, what do you say to the other 50 percent? Don’t you care? You always have to keep thinking from the perspective of children. So we have to fight harder. If you talk to children and absorb their feelings, you want nothing more than a magic wand. “

The campaign against child poverty is launched on Monday in the province of South Holland and is an initiative of the Alliance Child Poverty. During the week there will be several regional meetings where child poverty is discussed. The goal is to involve as many people as possible. Princess Laurentien has recorded various video messages as a contribution to the debates. The campaign ends on Saturday 17 October with a closing event in The Hague.

