TORONTO –

Vanessa Bryant offers an emotional view of what life has been like, while she deplores the loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

Bryant gave the update in an Instagram post accompanied by a video with highlights from Kobe and Gianna at the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe coached basketball and played Gianna.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” Bryant writes in the post. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.

“It feels wrong. Why could I wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t get that chance?! “

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter accident near Calabasas, California on January 26.

“(I am) angry that I am not with Kobe and Gigi, but grateful that I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” Bryant continues. “I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process.”

“I just wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.”

A public celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna is scheduled on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The date 02/24/20 is important because “2” is the number of Gianna’s jersey, “24” is the number that Kobe wore for a large part of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and “20” represents the number years that Kobe spent in the NBA.

