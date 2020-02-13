The B.C. Trial Lawyers Association feels played by Attorney General David Eby and regards him as Machiavelli, the Italian political planner, rather than an advocate of civil rights and a transparent government.

His announcement last week that he would be compulsory, through no fault of his own, with no choice or right to optional primary insurance against tort (unlike Saskatchewan) and no choice regarding the insurer (unlike Quebec) the litigants are going crazy.

My colleague Rob Shaw reported that Eby had been working on this radical plan “quietly” – a euphemism for “secret” – since November 2018, although it was a complete flip-flop for an NDP campaign promise.

Instead of telling voters that he had changed his mind, Eby launched a divisive attack on lawyers three months after the deputy ministers started working through no fault of their own, with a February 2019 council decision that changed the court rules to help ICBC ,

The lawyers said in a letter to the NDP minister published on Wednesday that the Crown Corporation said that, according to the decree, “it was pursuing a hostile, inappropriately low settlement strategy with injured applicants, resulting in a massive increase in legal and judicial costs, unnecessary litigation and unprecedented delays.” led adjournments. “

According to John Rice, President of the Trial Lawyers Association, there was a record 140 adjournments last year, mainly due to the ICBC resolution strategy, which was compounded by a lack of judicial appointments.

The predictable outcry over the one-sided changes was quick.

While the courts, lawyers, and the rest of the province were arguing over the controversial changes, everything seemed a snap.

Shaw said Eby was involved in a completely different process behind the scenes – he rolled down the street without a whisper.

“In March last year,” Shaw said, “Eby heard that CEOs of public auto insurers were visiting Manitoba and Saskatchewan B.C.” for an industry event. He asked to meet her. “

David Eby gestures during a press conference in 2019.

Gerry Kahrmann /

PNG

While lawyers pounded their heads against a wall and tried to discuss options to fix ICBC and the legal system, Eby focused on fault.

By the middle of the year, the frustrated association, which represents most of the Personal Injury Bar, initiated a lawsuit.

At the same time, the lawyers complained loudly that ICBC’s litigation strategy increased legal costs and brought more cases to court – which aggravated the problem of overcrowded files and made applicants wait months or years for collection.

“How can the public trust that ICBC is fair without error when ICBC unnecessarily harasses people in legal proceedings who should settle for fair damage?” Asked Rice. “These unnecessary attempts are a complete waste of money.”

Meanwhile, Eby was silent … sorry … “silent”, with no mistakes.

B.C. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Christopher Hinkson, was probably wasting his time deciding that Eby’s changes were unconstitutional – the Attorney General was well on his way to becoming guilty.

After this defeat in October, Eby replied to the question of whether he would appeal:

“We have 30 days to make a decision (appeal). It is a very important decision for us. For the government, this means a one-time profit of around $ 400 million. “

He continued to follow the party line: “We have had some setbacks, no question, but there have been some really positive changes. ICBC’s finances have been stable for the first time in many years without the government artificially messing with interest rates, so ICBC doesn’t get enough money and continues to lose money. Instead of losing a billion dollars, a balanced year is forecast for the first time. ”

Hmmm.

Not a word about the no-error system – the most fundamental change in the Crown Corporation since trying to try it in the 1990s failed miserably. Not a word about reversing the recent election promise.

Then the big announcement last week. Apparently, no-error models in two provinces, each with only about a quarter of BC’s population, worked so fabulously on the flatlands. Eby was sold.

But he just couldn’t tell the public until the deal was a fact of life. Opposition and protest can be so messy.

Everything leaves a bad taste.

No discussion, just misdirection and attacks on lawyers, oh, sorry, as they are now called, “ambulance hunters”.

The attorney general took over the tactics of dividing politics in the back room and tarnished the administration of justice.

“In return for the waiver of British Colombians’ legal rights to seek reasonable damages for their injuries, including compensation for pain and suffering, or loss of future income, the public is asked to trust that ICBC will help the injured Treatment and wages offer replacement benefits indefinitely, ”snorted Rice.

“Do British Colombians really believe that ICBC deserves their trust?”

Indeed, no mistake may be the answer to ICBC’s financial problems, but Eby’s implementation method raises worrying questions about its efforts to avoid public debate.

When he made the decision in secret … oops, sorry … “quietly”, he gave up the hill in favor of political expediency.

Is it any wonder that across the province – from rugged snow-covered interiors to downtown Oppenheimer Park in downtown Vancouver to legislative steps – are individuals turning the bird under the rule of law?

[email protected]

twitter.com/ianmulgrew