Advertisement

London – 11,000 former breast cancer patients in England are asked to be examined by a doctor after an investigation found that a fraudulent surgeon has performed hundreds of botched or unnecessary surgeries over a 14-year period.

In 2017, Ian Patterson was convicted and sentenced to 17 premeditated and three illegal wounds.

But an independent investigation into how his activities went unnoticed for so long, the results of which were released on

Tuesday found an abuse pattern that affected thousands of patients.

Advertisement

Patterson would perform unregulated “gap-sparing” mastectomies that do not remove all of the patient’s breast tissue and, for some, mean that their cancer may return, the research report said. He also performed unnecessary surgery and sometimes operated on people who did not need any medical intervention at all.

Former breast surgeon Ian Paterson can be seen in this file photo from February 21, 2017.

AP

“The extent of what happened, the length of this misconduct, the terrible legacy of so many families, it’s difficult to exaggerate the damage done, including trust in medical organizations,” said Rt. Rev. Graham, chairman of the investigation James said the BBC said.

“Some should have known, others should have known, and some should have,” the report said.

“An absolute monster”

As part of the investigation, the investigators spoke to hundreds of Paterson’s former patients. Many of them said they were pressured when they didn’t need it and described how they had medical problems.

Judith Conduit, speaking to the CBS News partner network BBC News, said Paterson had performed 23 unnecessary surgeries on her, leaving her with a blood clot near her heart and a rotting wound.

Once she told the BBC, “He told me I had to have a bilateral mastectomy.”

“Because I had so many surgeries, I reluctantly agreed because I didn’t really want to, but I knew I couldn’t get my body through all of these general anesthetics.”

Years later she found a benign lump and had another doctor treat it. She said during this treatment she found that breast tissue was left over from her Paterson mastectomy, which was not to be expected.

“I believed for 10 years that I was out of breast tissue because I was sure that Ian Paterson removed everything and I would never get breast cancer,” she said during Paterson’s trial.

Paterson told another patient, Lesley Cuthbert, that she had had cancer in her milk ducts and both breasts, according to the BBC. After numerous consultations, he told her that he had cured her.

“I was so in awe of this man who ripped this bad stuff out of my body,” Cuthbert told BBC News.

When stories about Paterson’s abuse were first published, Cuthbert defended him and said he had saved her life.

“Shortly after, I got this recall letter and I was told I never had cancer … He’s a monster, the man is an absolute monster,” she told the BBC.

“I only had 50% of my breast left to remove a lump less than 2 cm,” another former patient, Debbie Douglas, told the Guardian newspaper.

“I was cut from hip to hip, I had my navel removed, I had unnecessary chemotherapy – it scarred me completely,” she said.

Possibly homicide

Breast cancer deaths in 23 randomly selected Ian Paterson’s former patients are currently under review, and some of his patients’ relatives are demanding manslaughter.

“The preliminary investigation is designed to determine whether there are any grounds to suspect that one of Mr. Paterson’s former patients died from an unnatural death due to his possibly inferior treatment,” the Birmingham and Solihull coroners said in a statement.

Forensic doctors are currently trying to get in touch with the families of the selected patients. Five other medical professionals were referred to the regulatory authorities for possible disciplinary measures.

“We need to investigate the homicide charge,” Kashmir Uppal, who represents some of Paterson’s patients, told the BBC. “These cases are likely to affect women who actually had breast cancer that has returned [after an operation that did not involve the split]. The cause has yet to be determined, and then we have to deal with corporate homicide Charges are needed before things really change. “

The investigation report suggests that a number of reforms – improvements in communication, reporting and regulation across departments – must be carried out at both public and private health organizations in the UK to prevent this from happening again.

“This report is not just a story about a rogue surgeon. Given the thousands of people that Ian Paterson treated, it would be tragic enough,” said investigator Rt. Rev. Graham James. “But it’s far worse. It’s the story of a health care system that has proven inoperable at almost every level when it comes to ensuring patient safety.”

Advertisement