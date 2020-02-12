Advertisement

After a show without wicket in the recently completed ODI series against New Zealand, India’s leader Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot in the latest ICC ODI leaderboard for bowlers that was announced on Wednesday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma continue to occupy the first two places in the batting charts. New Zealand beat India 3-0 and this is the first time in 31 years that the “men in blue” have been whitewashed in an ODI series (at least three games).

After topping the charts for some time, Bumrah dropped back to second place in the ODI ranking with 719 points. Even more striking is that kiwi pacemaker Trent Boult (727), who was not even in the series, replaced Bumrah as the No. 1 bowler.

Trent Boult took first place in the current @MRFWorldwide ICC men’s ODI bowling ranking, as Jasprit Bumrah slipped to second place after a run without a wicket in the recently completed series #NZvIND. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR

– ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Bumrah had a hot time in New Zealand when the Indian sailor didn’t get a single wicket in three games. This is the first time in a bilateral ODI series that Bumrah is returning empty-handed. He was thrifty with his bowling, but had no gates, which allowed New Zealand to achieve large sums in both the 1st and 3rd ODI.

The Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (701), the South African speedster (674) and the Australian Pacer Pat Cummins (673) complete the list of the five best bowlers.

Kohli remains the best-placed batsman in the world with 869 evaluation points. He only collected 75 runs against the kiwis in three innings, but that hasn’t changed his position in the rankings. Vice Captain Rohit Sharma (855), who missed the ODI series due to a thigh injury, continues to take second place ahead of Pakistani Babar Azam (829).

Ross Taylor (828) had a fine century in the first ODI against India and followed him for half a century when he was named man of the series. He moved up one place to fourth, displacing South African veteran Faf du Plessis (803), who moved up to fifth place.

Among the all-rounders, the Afghan Mohammad Nabi (301) tops the list, followed by the Englishman Ben Stokes (294) and the Pakistani Imad Wasim (278). India has only one representation in the top 10, Ravindra Jadeja (246) advances three places to seventh.

