The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Service for the medical care he received while in custody for a head injury before the family was arrested. In the lawsuit filed in California late Friday, a judge is asked to take the child to a pediatric neurologist or a pediatric neurosurgeon. It is also said to prevent ICE from trying to deport the family immediately.

The boy fell out of a shopping cart in December, broke his skull and bled in the brain. About a month later, he and his family were arrested by the ICE during a routine check-in. The boy, his one-year-old brother, and their mother were taken to the ICE family internment camp in Dilley, Texas, while their father was taken to a California internment camp.

Relatives and advocates of the child say that ICE is not properly treating the symptoms of the accident that started before he was detained. The boy has a severe headache and, according to his aunt and Dr. Amy Cohen, a lawyer who works with the family, is hypersensitive to normal sounds. He also starts to moisturize, according to his aunt. They allege that the boy’s mother asked for medical care, but was disregarded.

ICE defended the care the boy received in Dilley. The medical staff at the detention center conducted several examinations and found no permanent neurological problems. After The Associated Press inquired about the case on Monday for the first time, ICE took the boy to the San Antonio Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday, where it was found that he had a normal MRI and had no signs of persistent bleeding in the skull ,

The boy was not seen in hospital by a pediatric neurologist, according to medical records provided by his family’s lawyers. According to the records, the hospital doctors consulted the neurosurgery department and found that no follow-up was required because the MRI was clear.

According to Cohen, the boy had an appointment with a neurologist before the family was arrested by the ICE. The symptoms that his family reported began before she was detained and could be caused by a head injury, even if the initial bleeding is gone, which means that an MRI would not be enough, she said.

The San Antonio hospital also did not have the papers from the California hospital, which, according to the latest records, treated him first. Doctors at the first hospital found that the boy needed neurosurgical follow-up within four weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, ICE said that “there were no problems that required the case to be passed on to another neurological specialist”. It declined to comment on the lawsuit on Saturday. The San Antonio Children’s Hospital declined to comment on the case on Friday.

The AP withholds the boy’s and his family’s names because they fear an impending deportation to Guatemala, where the boy’s mother claims to have been threatened.

