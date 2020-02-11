Advertisement

Apple has finally approved native support for iCloud.com in mobile browsers for Android and iOS devices. Now users can use the following features online: Photos, Notes, Reminders and Find My iPhone.

Here’s a look at the new iCloud Mobile website:

Account settings

Here we find external links to Apple ID, language settings, format settings and storage capacity. What we can’t see are the data recovery features and the list of devices logged into iCloud.

photos

Now you can view your entire iCloud photo library online on your mobile device. You can also delete, add, and download photos, and copy the iCloud share link.

After opening a photo for viewing, you can return to the album by swiping down.

Find my iPhone

The “Find my iPhone” mobile function offers the same functions as the full desktop version. You can play a sound to locate your device, view it on a map, erase it, check the battery level, and finally put it into loss mode.

memories

Not to forget the last feature memories. Here you can add reminders to a previously created list and also change their “Name & Appearance”. However, you cannot create a new list or share it from the mobile website.

The mobile website is still in its infancy, so there are inevitably still a few bugs, especially for Android users. For example, a user with an Android device reported that they could not enter a note after it was created. Users have also reported problems uploading photos to the iCloud photo library.

We hope that the mobile web browser will contain additional functions such as contacts, calendar and possibly even pages, numbers and keynote in the future.

