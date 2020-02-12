Advertisement

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would rather compete against former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg than Senator Bernie Sanders at the 2020 presidential race.

“To be honest, I preferred running against Bloomberg over Bernie Sanders because Sanders has real followers,” Trump said, adding, “He has followers, Bloomberg just buys in.”

The president was asked on Tuesday whether he would like to call Bloomberg “racist” on Twitter after the former mayor’s comments reappeared on Tuesday. Trump said he later deleted the tweet because he thought it was too bad.

But Trump mocked Bloomberg for apologizing for his support for “stop and frisk” policies at a church election event in November.

“Well, I’m telling you something, I looked at it and I saw him ask for forgiveness in a church,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t have asked for forgiveness, he was doing his job at the time.”

Trump said Bloomberg’s apology was “insincere” and “pathetic” after defending politics as mayor.

“It was only for voting, and I think people understand that,” he said, referring to Bloomberg’s apology.

Trump said Bloomberg would spend millions of dollars to win, but questioned his ability to win the primary.

“Look, he’s a lightweight, you’ll find out, he’s also one of the worst debaters I’ve ever seen,” Trump said.

When asked about Biden’s campaign, Trump replied: “It stumbles, it mumbles. Not pretty.”

Trump recalled that Biden received no more than one percent support in the primaries before joining the Obama ticket in 2008.

“We’ll see how he does it. You never know … He can always turn it over, I think it won’t be easy,” he said.

The president noted that the economy is booming, unemployment is at an all-time low, veterans are being cared for, and he is protecting the second change.

“If you add it up, you know I don’t understand how we’re losing,” he said. “But you never know it’s politics, do you?”

