Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would “work like hell” for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders if he received the Democratic nomination, but Biden noted that it was his own campaign that produced black voters and will lead him to victory.

In an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, aired on Sunday, Biden reiterated his belief that he was the only Democratic presidential candidate with the broad appeal to attract moderate and minority voters. Biden said Sanders’ label as a “Democratic Socialist” was too much of the “rise” for Senator Donald Trump to defeat in the general election.

Biden also said that former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, unable to draw African-American voters, shows that he doesn’t have what it takes to win “across the board.”

Advertisement

The former vice president stripped fourth place in Iowa and described himself as an “outsider” competing in New Hampshire and beyond on Tuesday.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he believed that Democrats could defeat Trump if they had to “defend” socialism against republican attacks. Biden repeatedly noted that Sanders described himself as a “Democratic Socialist” and not “Bernie imposed this label”.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly difficult. Look, if I don’t get the nomination and Bernie gets it, I’m going to work for him like hell. But I’ll tell you what, it’s a big climb that’s going like this or a governor on a card that calls himself Democratic-Socialist … Bernie described himself as Democratic-Socialist, not me. I think that’s the label that the President puts on anyone who runs for Bernie when he’s the candidate. It’s going to be a day for the president. ”

Biden claimed that despite the ongoing primary race, there is a unified democratic front against Trump.

“The thing that changes this election is that everyone in the Democratic Party agrees on one thing: we have to beat Donald Trump. And to do that, everyone knows that you have to get the black and the brown voice out” And you have to be able to do it. I’ve done it so far, “continued Biden.

Biden’s campaign published an ad over the weekend mocking Buttigieg’s mayor files in South Bend, Indiana, where he downgraded a black chief of police and ousted the city’s African-American fire chief. Biden told Stephanopulous that Buttigieg simply “could not unite the black community” as part of his campaign.

“To win, George, you have to be able to win states like Pennsylvania,” said Biden. “You have to be able to win Florida. To be able to win many places that actually have very different populations. And I am not saying that he is ready across the board.” I have not seen it yet. “

“Look, the black community knows me and I know them. And I think we take it for granted,” said Biden, adding, “my biggest concern about the African American community with the Democrats is: most of it has been taken for granted. They just take it for granted that they will show up. “

Stephanopoulos reminded Biden that his fourth place in Iowa behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has historically been a solid indication that he cannot win the Democratic nomination.

“This is a long, long race. I scored a goal in Iowa, and I’ll probably score a goal here,” said Biden. “I am an outsider in New Hampshire because you know that Bernie last won this place by 20 points. The neighboring senators have a tremendous impact. So I think I’m an outsider.”

Symone Sanders, who was Bernie Sanders’ national press spokesman during his 2016 presidential campaign, campaigned for her new boss Joe Biden’s campaign when she spoke to reporters after the Friday debate.

“We know that it will be a fight. We know that it could be a tough fight. But the reality is that we are still in this race,” she said. “The reality is that we said from the start that you should consider these first four nomination competitions as a package, which means Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and yes, South Carolina.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would “work like hell” for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders if his opponent received the Democratic nomination, but Biden noted that it was his own campaign that produced black voters and lead him to victory.

Screenshot: ABC this week Twitter

Advertisement