Democrats are good at crisis. It’s kind of the party’s brand. So the Iowa caucus vote-count mess, and the growing chance of it Bernie Sanders who became the nominee naturally led to a freakout of a week under the democratic professional establishment. James Carville, the former Bill Clinton strategist and always a voice of calm and reason, raged against MSNBC and Vox that he is “terrified” of the general election game against president Donald Trump and that “the fate of the world depends on the Democrats getting their mess together and winning in November.” Cooler heads are almost as anxious. “I have had more conversations than I can count with Democrats in Washington who are nervous about the prospect of one Joe Biden collapse, and it means a clearer path for Bernie, “says Cornell Belcher, a strategist who worked on both Barack ObamaSuccessful presidential runs. “Not that they should have been surprised by this dynamic.”

Indeed. The weakness of Biden, outside of South Carolina, has been clear for months; Sanders’ core support has been solid since 2016 and is powerful in a field that remains fairly large. Pete Buttigieg was the narrow Iowa winner (maybe), but Amy Klobuchar tries to slow down his momentum among moderate voters in New Hampshire, and Buttigieg has terrible poll numbers with black voters. Elizabeth Warren, a respectable third party in Iowa, should still be a force when the competition moves to more urban states. Oh and Mike Bloomberg burns hundreds of millions of dollars in the Super Tuesday states trying to become anti-Bernie.

“I’m not panicking today about Bernie Sanders. And if he’s the nominee, I’d support him,” says Robert Wolf the former head of UBS Americas and an influential Democratic donor. “But there is still a long way to go to declare someone victorious – and that makes me nervous. Iowa was more harmful than you might think. It didn’t win the field. New Hampshire, it looks like five people are back in 10 % of each other You could see five or eight candidates come to life until Super Tuesday I am a math man The numbers are not right now to see how someone gets more than 1900 delegates It feels more and more like the possibility of a disputed convention, so it would take months of spruce and junk before we come together to defeat Trump. “

In New Hampshire, Biden has been lugging Sanders and Buttigieg, and Sanders hitting Buttigieg, to alarm of Robert Zimmerman a super-delegate and member of the Democratic National Committee from New York. “Bernie Sanders is looking for tactics to spread out his opponents,” says Zimmerman. “Buttigieg attacks for $ 2,800 checks from people like David Geffen is nothing more than a personal attack. Look, if Bernie is the nominee, I will definitely support him with heart and soul about Donald Trump. But things like this hurt us in 2016 and prevented us from uniting. “

Belcher, for example, has never underestimated the chances of Sanders in the primary. What worries him about the early results is something else. “Despite all the talk about democrats who are enthusiastic because they hate Trump, and Bernie about increasing attendance, none of that is a reality,” says Belcher. “In New Hampshire you have 40% no strong support for their candidate. That says lack of enthusiasm, and you do not motivate people who have not been part of the process to jump into it. That is a prelude to the turnout problem that we had returned in 2016. How are you going to expand the general election playing field if you are a socialist? Warren’s momentum was stopped by attacks on her major government health plan. Sanders would play in the Republican story about liberals who pay and spend taxes, and that has been effective in the suburbs and suburbs, where we have to compete. “

