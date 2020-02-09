Advertisement

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi uses her full political power to rip a video off the Internet and banish it permanently, on the grounds that it makes her look bad.

Please watch the video in question first:

This video was created by my production team at Turning Point USA in response to Pelosi’s speech on the state of the Union by President Donald Trump. The video was produced by inserting quotable lines from the President’s speech with footage of Pelosi tearing the speech apart.

That’s it.

Real clips of real things that happened. The video contained no deep fake technology, no motion graphics, no footage or audio from other events.

Still, Pelosi has requested that this fact video be removed from the internet after President Trump tweeted it again. She sent members of her caucus to label the video “treated,” “misinformation,” and “selectively edited.” The establishment’s compliant media picked up Pelosi’s topics of conversation and repeated them in headlines.

Business insiders called it “doctorate,” Mashable described it as “deceptively edited,” and the Washington Post said the video highlighted “a gray area in the disinformation debate.”

Fortunately, no platform has given in to the totalitarian request to simply tear down the video on the grounds that it makes a ruling class member look bad.

The irony is that if social networks followed Pelosi’s authoritarianism, they would cause the death of the media as we know it.

When you take pictures of events and put them together in a timeline, you literally create all of the nightly news packs, sport highlight roles, documentaries, and instant replay.

The precedent here would be terrible.

Would you call a Super Bowl highlight role “Doctored” because the footage of the big piece didn’t show every piece before and after it in chronological order?

Is a news segment “misinformation” when a reporter cuts off a small portion of a politician’s speech and delivers it?

No, that’s absurd.

This is called a “package” and is as old as the news media itself.

Journalists who write these headlines should wake up and be aware that they are writing the eulogy for the entire media profession. When our video is “manipulated” and “manipulated”, literally every minute of every conversation, sport and political media has been manipulated and manipulated. Following Pelosi’s demands would mean that every journalist is out of work and replaced by computers and algorithms such as Orwellian dystopia.

Pelosi’s true motivation has nothing to do with truth here. It is much darker and deserves to be called. The reason why she uses her tremendous powers to delete this video from the internet is that it simply makes her look bad. Pelosi is the one dealing with deception, not our video team. In other words, this is a culture that is brought to life in Congress.

Americans shouldn’t be surprised. We have seen this before.

The first act of all tin-pot totalitarians in history is to remove all the flattering media about them from the air waves that are replaced by soulless propaganda. Then comes full media control. Then there is the persecution of wrong thinking. And like most bad actors in history, they project what they do onto their enemies. So it is here: Pelosi and her foot soldiers in Congress pretend outrage and call President Trump authoritarian, although in reality they cannot resist the tyrannical urge for control, censorship and silence.

However, this is the digital age. Instead of burning books, they prohibit videos.

We have seen versions of Pelosi’s thin-skinned totalitarian censorship throughout history. In fact, this is happening today in dictatorships around the world. Fortunately, we live in America, where we have the right and duty to hold the powerful accountable. We have to protect that. And that must also apply to Democrats, not just Republicans.

Pelosi’s failed censorship game has a silver lining. Since our video should be switched off, the views of the video have skyrocketed. Our video of Pelosi’s disrespectful behavior in the state now has over 20 million views across all platforms and is growing by the minute.

The total number of national viewers in the current Union state was 37 million.

Maybe the media aren’t dead after all.

Benny Johnson is the chief creative officer of Turning Point USA, the country’s largest conservative student movement, which is represented on over 2,000 college and university campuses across the country.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence claps when House Representative Nancy Pelosi appears to be falsifying a copy of Donald Trump’s speech after speaking at the U.S. State Capitol in Washington, DC on February 4, 2020 held (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

ALMOND NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty

