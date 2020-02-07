Advertisement

Chromebooks are perfect for many users. However, since they can’t do as much as a Mac or Windows PC, they should almost always cost significantly less.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11 costs less than a PC at 400 CAD, but that’s still a bit much for what this device can do.

That doesn’t mean I wasn’t happy with the device’s performance or hardware. I don’t have any real concerns, but it feels more like a $ 250-300 product than a product that costs around $ 400.

Advertisement

The little Chromebook that could

The Spin 11 has an 11-inch display that would be fine without a solid frame. Because the screen is so small, you’ll also need to move the dock to one of the sides to maximize vertical space.

That means you get used to the chunky bezels after a while. The screen can also be folded down completely so that it can be used more like a touchscreen tablet.

The screen offers a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It doesn’t look particularly sharp, but it is perfectly passable.

Inside there are 4 GB of RAM and a 2.6 GHz Intel Celeron processor. That doesn’t seem like much, but I was able to open two windows, each with a couple of tabs, and it went smoothly.

The part of the Chromebook that surprised me the most was the keyboard and trackpad. For such a small device, I expected the trackpad to be awful, but it was really responsive and big enough that I was never frustrated. In contrast to the Asus Chromebook Flip, I had the feeling that I could easily switch between the Spin’s trackpad and my Macbook.

The keyboard feels really good. Some people may find it muddy, but I like the key travel and its overall size. Frankly, I prefer to write long-form functions on this keyboard than on my Mac.

Other plus points are two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot and two USB-A ports. There is also a volume rocker and a headphone jack.

It is also worth mentioning that the battery life is excellent with a screen brightness of the Chromebook of at most 75 percent.

Technical specifications

Display: IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels (11.6 inches)

Processor: Intel Celeron N4100 (four cores, 1.10 GHz)

Memory: 4 GB RAM (dual-channel LPDDR4-SDRAM)

Storage: 32 GB

Dimensions: 29.6 (wide) x 1.96 (high) x 20.6 (deep) cm (when closed)

Weight: 1.19 kg

Operating system: Chrome OS

Battery: Up to 10 hours (38Wh battery)

Why isn’t it worth $ 400?

To begin with, the overall build quality feels very cheap. It’s all silver plastic with black plastic accents. When used, it feels good, but the plastic has a certain amount of flex and the buttons are not perfectly matched.

Not to mention the tiny screen and the huge bezels that annoy. Acer could have easily put a 12-inch screen or a larger screen into this device, and it would have made a big difference.

To put it bluntly, these flaws are not a flaw, but they make the Spin 311 look cheaper and feel like it is. For example, typing feels good and using the hinge feels solid, but the hardware design screams, “I’m an inexpensive machine.”

There is even a strange notch above the keyboard, which serves no purpose, but is covered with a clear plastic sheet for some reason.

Chrome OS is also running. So be careful what you want to do with it. Think of it as a great typewriter for word processing and web surfing, rather than a full computer for intense creative work.

I like Chrome OS, but I wish it was better. The restricted Chrome OS-specific app ecosystem makes it a breeze for many people. Sure, you can run Linux and Android apps, but overall, you need to be sure that everything you expect from this computer can be done on the web.

Two examples of this are Slack and Spotify. Both have apps on Chrome OS, but they’re Android apps and aren’t particularly good compared to the versions of these apps on Mac and Windows. You can replace them with websites, but this only means that you open additional tabs.

Advertisement