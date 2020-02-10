Advertisement

Representative image of the CRPF

New Delhi: Government Modi’s plan to merge the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) employment test with public services could end the longstanding hostility between the armed forces and end the silo culture that IPS and CAPF officers said were working several officers.

According to a PTI report, the center is currently finalizing a proposal to change the UPSC test program for recruiting paramilitary officers to match the coveted civil service test, which selects IAS and IPS officials ,

CAPF officers are now being recruited above the level of the auxiliary commanders through the UPSC’s Central Armed Police Forces review. This exam differs from the Civil Service Exam (CSE), which is also conducted by the UPSC.

The proposal comes almost a year after the CAPF – the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP) Supervision of the status of an organized Group A service.

OGAS status gives these armed forces better prospects for the transportation, payment, command, and representation of their officers, who are equal to those of their IPS counterparts.

“It would be a very good move if the government accepts this proposal … Just like they have pooled all the rail services to end the culture of working in silos, this type of pooling can make a major contribution to eliminating the differences between CAPF and CAPF IPS officers, ”said a senior CAPF officer. “In the end, the hostility of the IPS officers to the CAPF officers is largely due to the fact that they consider us inferior.”

“If we are selected by the same test, this double attitude of the IPS will be addressed,” added the official.

The dispute

Much to the chagrin of the CAPF officers, the IPS officers, who are subordinate to the paramilitary armed forces, have long argued that they are better equipped to lead the CAPFs because they came to work through a highly competitive test.

Although they have used this argument to request further representation of the IPS in CAPFs – the matter is still unclear – the government’s proposal to introduce CAPF officers through the same review as the IPS could put an end to this dispute.

Retired IPS representative Neeraj Kumar also said the proposal was welcome. “It’s a good idea … If CAPF officers are recruited through the same exam as IPS, they can eventually be promoted to IPS,” said Kumar, retired as Delhi police commissioner.

“Because the civil service exam is so competitive, CAPF officials who pass it will have the required accuracy and quality,” he added. “In the long run, it will end these hierarchies between armed forces and services.”

The silo culture

The decision to end the working culture in silos is something the Modi government has spoken of several times. PM Narendra Modi spoke to the new officials in Gujarat last year and said, “The presence of silos and hierarchies does not help our system. Whoever we are, wherever we are, we must work together for the nation. “

When Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal merged all eight rail services into one, he said again that the move was necessary because all rail services worked in silos, which in turn hindered the growth of the railways as an organization.

The incumbent IPS officers, however, have raised several concerns about the proposal.

“We are not concerned that this proposal will affect the IPS delegation – the issue is still unclear – but there are other issues,” said a senior IPS representative. “First, CAPFs are given various immunities under military law … are they ready to give up?” He asked. “You can’t be a military and an official at the same time.”

