If Ireland defeats Slovakia in the play-off semi-final next month, Mick McCarthy believes his team will qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.

While not underestimating the challenge of winning a second leg against the Slovaks and then either Northern Ireland or Bosnia, the coach is confident that victory in the first game will lead Ireland to victory in the second game.

Irish manager Mick McCarthy with Larkin Community College students Adrian Lucaci, Isabelle Baker, Remis Galiceanu and Alisha Rose Sammy at yesterday’s media event at Intersport Elverys on Henry Street in Dublin. Picture: Inpho / Ryan Byrne

“We all know it’s difficult,” he said yesterday. “But we have to believe that we can do it. The first is key. If we win the first, we will probably win the second. We will gain momentum (and) we will win the second.

“But first we have to defeat Slovakia and they are far from being opponents. They only lost once at home (in qualifying) and that was against Croatia.”

If the two Iranians prevail in their semi-finals, the decision will be made in Belfast. A perspective that McCarthy takes should not be afraid of himself or his players.

“I won’t be intimidated when I go to Windsor Park. And I don’t think the players will be there when they go there.

When Darren Randolph and the Doc or Seamus and Duffer and John Egan and Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan, all these guys, are intimidated when they go somewhere, we have a real problem, I don’t think that’s the case.

“But it could be the case if we get kids to play.”

This was an issue for McCarthy when he spoke to the media in Dublin yesterday – when INTERSPORT Elverys was introduced as the title sponsor of the FAI Summer Soccer Schools – beginning with his finding that a loan change rather than a new contract at Spurs would have been better for Troy Parrott’s immediate international ambitions.

“Playing U23 replacement football is not the platform for him to join this squad,” he said.

While McCarthy said he wasn’t excluding anyone at this point, he made it clear that his seasoned players would prefer the game in Bratislava.

There will be no big change. And if the guys who played are fit, they’ll come first. It is not a game in which the debutants step in and expect them to play.

This was also the context in which McCarthy considered whether up-and-coming U21 star Jason Molumby could benefit from Millwall by having Glenn Whelan lower the divisions to play for Fleetwood Town.

“I understand the questions if they do well in the championship, but I also understand the size of the task of making your debut as an international. And I made it as a hard-nosed professional. What was I 25 with almost 300 league games? on the hump.

But Denmark away in a World Cup qualification? Completely different ball game. So Glenn, who for me was probably the star in three or four of our games, is definitely ahead of the game.

But while McCarthy had indicated that he would prefer players who had already appeared for Ireland in this campaign, two notable exceptions might be James McCarthy and Shane Long, both of whom are back in the mix for Crystal Palace and Southampton, respectively.

“The exception is that he (McCarthy) has played before, he would not come in and make a debut,” said the manager. “It wouldn’t be strange to him and he wouldn’t be nervous.” The same goes for Shane Long.

“Nobody doubts his ability. It’s great that he got on and played some games. He has a much better chance when he plays, it’s so easy. He has no chance when he doesn’t play.”

For McCarthy and Ireland, the game on March 26th in Bratislava is the first to be played under the control of VAR. When asked if he was concerned that the controversial technology could headline the game, the manager grinned and replied:

“I am not entirely against VAR as it is used at the moment: if they are off, it can be a toenail or a half foot. But I think there have been some great decisions. The right team should win if they Decision is right. “

Will he feel the need to control his feelings if Ireland scores?

“No, I don’t give VAR enough consideration that I would think about it as soon as the ball hits the net. I see managers now asking players to calm down to the VAR.

But we’ll wait and see what I do. Let’s hope we put it online.

