Advertisement

According to the IRS, taxpayers are married if they are married under state law, live together in a state-recognized marriage under general law, or are separated, but do not maintain separation or have no final divorce decision at the end of the tax year.

Of the 56 million married couple tax returns filed in 2009, the last year for which the IRS published statistics (at the time of writing), 4.3% were two who filed separately.

Advertisement

These partners reported individual income and expenses for individual tax returns.

They either had to agree on a breakdown of expenses or to use the standard deduction.

By submitting their income, other deductions, or medical expenses separately, they were likely able to save tax.

Submit separately with similar income

A couple can pay the IRS less by registering separately if both spouses work and earn approximately the same amount.

If you compare the tax amount due by both the status of the joint filing and the status of the separate filing, you may find that the combination of your earnings will put you in a higher tax bracket.

However, your savings depend on a number of other factors, including your investment situation and whether you have children.

The status of “separate marriage registration” lowers the deductions for IRA contributions and eliminates, among other things, tax breaks for children.

Use of different deductions by separate filing (for tax years before 2018)

Various deductions can reduce taxable income. However, to add them to List A, they must be more than 2% of Adjusted Gross Income (AGI).

Spouses with union fees, job search costs, tax preparation fees, and non-refundable business expenses may find that their other deductions are out of the question if their higher combined income increases their AGI.

A spouse who is frequently on business can charge a substantial amount of airfare for baggage and itinerary changes that make the other deduction worthwhile.

From 2018 such other expenses are no longer deductible.

Submit separately to save at unforeseen costs

Adjusted gross income also determines whether a couple can use non-reimbursed medical expenses and accidental damage in Appendix A to save tax.

If the medical costs for 2019 do not exceed 10% of the AGI (7.5% of the AGI for 2017 and 2018), they do not count as a deduction.

The accident damage must also amount to more than 10% of the AGI.

The spouse with the loss or significant medical expense calculates the deductibility against his own lower AGI if the couple files a separate tax return. If a spouse can reduce taxable income this way, a couple’s total tax burden can be reduced by filing a marriage separately.

Submit separately to preserve the future

If you do not want to be liable for your partner’s tax burden, choosing the “marry separately” status offers financial protection: the IRS does not apply your reimbursement to your spouse’s balance owed. Separate returns are useful to prevent the IRS from claiming a spouse’s tax refund if the other defaults on child support payments.

Couples who get divorced can avoid repatriations to avoid complications with the IRS after the divorce, while a spouse who questions their partner’s tax ethics may feel more comfortable living a separate tax life.

All couples living in jointly owned states must take state law into account when deciding to submit applications.

Advertisement