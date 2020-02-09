Advertisement

P. Chidambaram, chairman of Congress, said that we (Indian society) have reached a point where the debate on secularism has moved to a debate on Indian citizenship. The high-ranking congress leader and former finance minister spoke on Saturday at an event organized by SBF India.

Chidambaram’s comments follow an intense ideological debate about the ideas of secularism, nationalism, and democracy, which is taking place against the background of the government’s amendment to the Citizenship Act, and fears that it could lead to discrimination in connection with a nationwide National Citizens’ Register the Muslims.

Resistance to legislation in some pockets has sometimes been called anti-national, mainly by the ruling party leader, the BJP.

“We have had debates about secularism in the past 20, 30, 40 years, but we have reached a point where the debate on secularism has shifted to a debate on Indian citizenship. Somehow these two issues have merged, if you are secular today there are people who will call you anti-national, ”said Chidambaram.

Some BJP leaders, including UP Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, have been arrested by the election commission for their speeches that could potentially disrupt the harmony of the population. The BJP leaders referred to anti-CAA protesters, particularly those in Delhi, Shaheen Bagh and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), as “anti-national” and claimed that those who supported the protesters spoke the language of Pakistan.

“If you are secular today they will call you, you speak the language of Pakistan, if you are secular your patriotism is in question and many of these people will also have to question their citizenship over time. This is the danger point we seem to have reached in recent years, ”said Chidambaram.

Chidambaram is one of the harshest criticisms of the current Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the center.

