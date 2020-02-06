Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Ighalo agreed to a pay cut to play for Manchester United

Ighalo is on loan although there is an option to buy for Man Utd.

Anthony Martial’s future is in danger if he is unable to get his act together

Manchester United still has a lot of work to do while trying to work together under the supervision of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Adding the right players is essential and it seems that they have taken an important part in the Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

Although he is only given on loan, the addition of the 30-year-old striker is considered large. Ighalo plays for the Shanghai Shenhua team in the Chinese Super League (CSL), but games were suspended due to the corona virus outbreak. Even better, the loan includes an option by the Red Devils to buy the Nigerian striker, Sky Sports reported.

Ighalo has a lot for him. He was sensational in his three seasons with the CSL and also has 16 and 20 Premier League seasons under his belt. No doubt he is expected to be an extra boost for Manchester United, NBC Sports reported.

However, Ighalo had to agree to a big pay cut to make everything work. Despite its rising stars, the striker had no trouble with it and did not care. It seems that fulfilling a dream of being with Man Utd was the only thing that counted, making the move smoother.

“He said,” You get a pay cut to go to United. “I said,” I don’t care. “Make this deal. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much the wage cut is. I know, let it happen,” Ighalo shared in a Guardian report.

With Ighalo on board there is a chance that the fate of the current players will be jeopardized. A red devil selected is Anthony Martial, one of United’s worst artists recently against Wolverhampton, Goal.com reported. He struggled and Martial does not deny it.

An important thing for Martial is the need to adapt. Although he was seen as the natural finishers of the Red Devils in the trade, Juan Mata and Daniel James have hidden the center. The defense of Manchester has also contributed to making life difficult for the Frenchman.

Bruno Fernandes was someone with whom he could play, but things hardly succeeded. Martial has had many opportunities this season. With Ighalo on board, the 24-year-old attacker must arrange his performance if he does not want his future with Manchester United to be endangered.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players were hunted against Burnley Photo: AFP / Paul ELLIS

