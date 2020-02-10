Advertisement

CHENNAI: After successfully testing the effectiveness of groyne technology along the coast of Kerala and North Chennai to combat marine erosion since 2007, the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (IIT-M) has developed an environmentally friendly system that uses geotextiles for protection the coast can be used.

The geotextile-wrapped system developed with the fund offered by the Kerala government has reached the final stage, said Dr. V. Sundar, professor at the Department of Marine Engineering, IIT-M opposite this newspaper.

“We hope that we can launch it on site in a year.” “The system works with a double structure: one is the geotube, which is installed on the ascending side, and the second, a geotextile structure, which replaces the conventional bank wall on the downside drift side, ”said Dr. Sundar.

“The geotube acts as a shock absorber by reducing the force of the waves. Ultimately, the system lowers the power of the high waves during the monsoon season, which could result in serious damage to the lives and property of coastal residents. “

He said the IIT team continued to pursue the project after the Kerala government approved the proposal and provided the fund for it a few years ago.

“We are waiting for the final tranche of the fund to be approved by the Kerala government to test the technology on site.

The system is environmentally friendly and inexpensive compared to traditional rocky sea walls. “The considerable boulders are not available, so we were concerned about geotextiles,” he said. “Geotextiles are strong enough to withstand the pressure of waves. It is the real alternative to the rocky sea walls. ”

It should be remembered that the IITM team, led by Dr. Sundar has successfully tested groyne field technology since 2007, in which up to 25 structures were installed in up to 20 coastlines in Kerala.

“We are happy with the performance and it helped to save many villages in Kerala.

The unavailability of boulders is the greatest challenge in the further development of this technology. So we had to look for an alternative, ”he said.

According to Dr. Sundar, the IITM carried out an overview study of the implemented groyne fields on the coast of Kerala at around 20 locations.

“A detailed review shows that 12 of the 20 groyne fields are in good condition, work very effectively and have restored many beaches. The remaining fields are comparatively less effective in restoring the beach, but have limited erosion to an acceptable level, ”he said.

