Fury and Wilder are going to fight for the WBC championship

Wilder is the current WBC champion

Anger suffered a bad cut close to his eye in his previous fight

Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Deontay Wilder has claimed that Tyson Fury is scared and will have sleepless nights for their long-awaited heavyweight title reminder later this month.

The upcoming game is a rematch after the controversial split decision draw between Wilder and Fury on December 1 two years ago. Shortly after the fight ended, both boxers had immediately asked for a rematch, which was eventually held in Las Vegas on February 22. Wilder will fight to save his WBC championship.

“If someone hits you, you never forget it or how he did it. Deep inside I feel that he is nervous, very nervous about what happened the first time. If you go in there for the second time, it must be stressful and you certainly cannot sleep at night. “

“He is worried and I don’t think his confidence is so high because of the condition I left him before. I gave this man a concussion and it will happen again because the head is not meant to be hit, especially by the power of Deontay Wilder, so he has a lot to think about, “said Wilder during a media conference call from the United States, as reported by BBC.

Fury, who recently participated in the WWE, fought a boxing match for the last time when he battles the Swedish Otto Wallin. In the game, although he suffered close to his eye early in the fight, he won by an undisputed points decision.

Wilder continued to talk about Fury and added: “Fury can say that he has beaten me by a wide margin, but he does not believe that – that is why he wants to change so many things. If he believed he had won, he would not be much changed – the next thing he is going to do is go to a spiritual advisor. “

Many felt that Tyson Fury comfortably defeated Deontay Wilder in their title fight. In this photo, Fury Wilder hits the seventh round and fights a tie during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, December 1, 2018. Photo: Harry How / Getty Images

Although Wilder believes that the fight of Fury and Wallin should have stopped after Fury passed the cut, he insisted that he look forward to “cutting” that eye again.

“Wallin had a game plan and implemented it. That fight should have been stopped with a deep cut and I look forward to cutting that eye again. As soon as it is open again and the blood is in his face, I come in for the murder. I don’t play anything. I knocked him out the first time, but I didn’t get it and I’m going to knock him out again, ”34-year-old Wilder has sent a warning to Fury for their upcoming fight.

.

