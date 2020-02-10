Advertisement

On CNN’s The Lead on Monday, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said whether he would support Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Democratic presidential candidate, through President Trump in the 2020 general election, depending on ” where we are at this time. “And Sanders’ solutions” could not be tasty, could not be feasible. I have to see. “

Manchin initially stated that Sanders is consistent. “And if that resonates, there has to be a middle somewhere. Because Bernie takes you to where your deep conscience is and thinks, yes, people were not treated fairly. People were left behind … But maybe his corrections are not for all of us tasty. “

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “Would you support Sanders across Trump if it mattered?”

Manchin replied, “Well, you know, we need to see where we are now. Sanders, one thing I can tell you, he has a good heart and he wants to do the right thing. His solution to fix the problem, may not be tasty or feasible. I have to see. Who knows, Bernie could change and moderate from now until then. “

