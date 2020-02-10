Advertisement

Bong Joon-Ho needed a translator for most of his acceptance speeches on Sunday evening to win the Oscar for this year’s best international feature film and the best director for “Parasite”. The film was the first South Korean film nominated in the category and also the first to win.

But when people remember the night, it will be Bong’s last words in his speech that will be immortalized in memes and Oscar traditions.

“I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong Joon-Ho, who was pretty much the only part of his speech that didn’t need a translation.

Bong Joon-ho (C) takes the international feature film award for ‘Parasite’ with interpreter Sharon Choi (R) by Penélope Cruz (L) on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood , California.

Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The film had already won an Oscar for the best original screenplay.

Bong spoke Korean in his acceptance speech for the best international feature film, and a translator conveyed this message:

“I’m so happy to be his first recipient under the new name,” Bong said through translation. “I welcome and support the new direction that symbolizes this change. All of our loving crew members and actors are here with us. Please applaud the actors and crew members of ‘Parasite’.”

“I also thank everyone who allowed me to realize my vision,” he continued. “Yes, I’m ready to drink tonight … until the next morning.”

A moment later, Joon-Ho won the Best Director award and quoted Martin Scorsese, who gave the audience a standing ovation for both Scorsese and Joon-Ho.

Bong Joon-Ho says he’s ready to drink and kills me hahha

– JJ (@NappyAssJosh) February 10, 2020

